Famous Hokkaido restaurant Butahage returns to Singapore after 5 years

ON WHY HE IS OPENING A SINGAPORE OUTLET AGAIN

“I want to bring back the flavours of my hometown, and saw the Singapore market was improving after COVID-19,” says Yano. As for why Butahage left the local market in 2018, he reveals that his restaurants in Japan had been facing manpower issues back then, among other reasons that he declines to share. “So we had to make the difficult decision to focus on our restaurants in Japan,” he explains.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and Hokkaido was also affected. “It was a very tough three years. I challenged myself and did whatever I could to hang on,” recalls Yano. While most proprietors in Japan prefer customers to enjoy their food on the spot, he had to pivot to offering delivery when people were homebound.

“Delivery didn’t used to be very common where we are, but we tried to do that as well. During the pandemic there were more delivery players in the market in Hokkaido and it became prolific, so we have to move with the times too,” he explains.

That said, he isn’t averse to people taking his butadon to go here. Hitoshi quips: “The ingredients we use are good, so our butadon can survive the delivery. Some people choose to microwave it at home too. Okay, very good. Our butadon is good, please do takeaway!”