Proper Spanish tapas at new restaurant Carlitos in Joo Chiat, with a menu created by Esquina’s chef

We know restaurateur Antonio Miscellaneo as the owner of popular Italian eateries La Bottega Enoteca and Casa Vostra; a lover of colourful printed shirts; and a proud Joo Chiat resident.

The Italian-born Singapore resident had been thinking to himself: How nice it would be if my wife and I could go downstairs and have some nice tapas, mere steps from my home.

Subsequently, he made it happen: He’s opened Carlitos, just a couple of doors down from La Bottega, roping in Esquina’s Chef Carlos Montobbio to craft the menu.