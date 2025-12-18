Casual French dining in Singapore: 6 new bistros, brunch spots and wine bars to try now
Singapore’s latest wave of casual French restaurants brings hearty comfort, classic flavours, regional specialties and a touch of Parisian ease to the table. From a dramatic new Paul Pairet bistro to a hole-in-the-wall steakhouse, there’s no special occasion required.
The last year or so appears to have marked the renaissance of the casual French dining concept in Singapore.
Starched shirts, white tablecloths and polished silver? Non, merci. Trending in the direction of approachable experiences, the newest French restaurant openings in town offer relaxed comfort food, neighbourhood bistro or home-cooking style.
Far from intimidating haute cuisine, they lean into generosity and ease. You’ll find sprawling brasseries with open carveries and souffles whisked tableside; tiny spots built around one perfect dish (bonjour, steak frites); and brunchy shophouse hideaways where French toast cosies up to local kaya.
Each offers its own take on what “French” means in 2025: nostalgia, indulgence or just the sheer pleasure of a well-executed roast chicken.
1. MOUTARDE BY PAUL PAIRET
Moutarde at Resorts World Sentosa is the first Singapore restaurant by chef Paul Pairet of three-Michelin-starred Ultraviolet in Shanghai (which closed this year). While that restaurant was famously spendy-spendy, Moutarde is a much less formal concept offering bistro classics finished off with simple but sophisticated desserts.
The massive 98-seat restaurant has a retro French bistro vibe with slightly industrial leanings.
Here, the devil is in the drama, like the mesmerising carvery station, where meats like prime rib and turbot roasted in the wood oven are prepared; the souffles served table side; and a tap wall with wines and cocktails on tap, as well as two tanks featuring oxidised wine from Pairet’s home region of Perpignan in France.
Apart from some home-style French classics not commonly found on Singapore menus, like a cheese souffle (S$20) or eggs mayo with a sherry soy aioli, fresh herbs and garlic croutons (S$12), there are also some subtle references to the team’s time in China, like jasmine tea-smoked salmon with soy lemon cream (S$24).
Next door, there is sister cafe Sundae Royale, serving up nostalgic sweet treats like ice cream sundaes, churros and and a caramelised brioche French toast.
Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, #B1-219-221, 26 Sentosa Gateway.
2. THE PLUMP FRENCHMAN
With simple French classics done right, conveniently located in the heart of town, The Plump Frenchman is in the business of thankfully uncomplicated plates and straightforward flavours.
Think classic rotisserie chicken (S$39 for a whole chicken, S$21 for half), Nicoise salad (S$24), Boeuf bourguignon (S$41), creme brulee (S$11) and chocolate mousse (S$14).
On the specials board, you’ll find, from time to time, French specialities that aren’t so well known in Singapore and might seem adventurous to the local palate, like deliciously fried frog legs.
For food so authentic, it may surprise you to learn that the eponymous Plump Frenchman is actually German chef Lorenz Hoja – formerly of L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon – proving that Frenchness is sometimes a state of mind.
Guoco Midtown, 20 Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-20.
3. LA VACHE
Say what you will, but Parisian-style steak frites will never be out of style. And, when life is hectic, who doesn’t love not having to make menu decisions?
La Vache is a tiny hole-in-the-wall restaurant that keeps things uncomplicated by offering a set menu of a green salad dressed with mustard vinaigrette, a 10oz (about 283g) USDA Double Gold ribeye, unlimited crispy fries and their signature sauce.
End off by hailing the dessert trolley that arrives laden with seasonally rotating desserts.
40 Gemmill Lane.
4. BONJOUR MA CUISINE
Bonjour Ma Cuisine is the casual brunch offshoot of Michelin-starred Ma Cuisine. With a charming bistro vibe in a heritage shophouse, it’s a spot that offers both vibes and solid cooking.
Partake of Croque Madame with truffle (S$28.80) topped with a sunny side up egg; knife-chopped tenderloin beef tartare (S$27.50); and French toast served with kaya and creme anglaise (S$14.50).
There are also fresh salads and eggs done all ways, alongside lesser-known French classics like a fish quenelle in crustacean sauce, a specialty of Lyon; a ham terrine with parsley, a specialty of Burgundy; and the Ma Cuisine specialty of crispy veal head.
39 Craig Road.
5. LE CLOS
Formerly known as Clos Pasoh, Le Clos at New Bahru has evolved into a wine-focused 70-seater with over 800 predominantly French labels. Here, you can also shop for wine to take home, or for cheeses, meats, ice creams and more at the deli.
Set menus are offered at S$38 for two courses or S$48 for three courses.
The regular menu features classics like a truffle and morel mushroom risotto with aged Comte cheese (S$32), mussels in vin jaune served with house-made fries (S$33) and Atlantic cod loin with leeks, rice and saffron beurre blanc (S$39).
46 Kim Yam Road, New Bahru #01-18.
6. LA TABLE D’EMMA
A fine dining chef returns to his generous French roots: That’s the story of La Table d’Emma’s chef Michael Muller, who named his restaurant after his wife, Emma.
Formerly holding positions including executive chef at Jaan at the Swisshotel, Director of Culinary Standards for Resorts World and Asia Pacific Executive Chef for Meta, Muller wanted to spotlight cuisine from his native Alsace at his latest restaurant, such as Flammekueche or tarte tatin, a baked flatbread with hearty toppings; and Alsatian-style escargots braised in Riesling and garlic, then baked with parsley butter (S$19 for six).
In addition, there are comforting classics like a French onion soup topped with emmental cheese and a crispy puff pastry crown (S$26), a foamy mushroom cappuccino (S$26), chargrilled Mediterranean octopus with confit potatoes and sauce vierge, and scallop mousse ravioli with lobster tail in tarragon-infused lobster sauce.
With 130 seats, the eatery in the Tanjong Pagar area is an ideal choice for larger groups and gatherings. There are also periodic specials like a one-for-one festive set lunch from S$68++, which runs until the end of December.
8 Club Street, Mercure Icon City Centre #01-08.