Casual French dining in Singapore: 6 new bistros, brunch spots and wine bars to try now

The last year or so appears to have marked the renaissance of the casual French dining concept in Singapore.

Starched shirts, white tablecloths and polished silver? Non, merci. Trending in the direction of approachable experiences, the newest French restaurant openings in town offer relaxed comfort food, neighbourhood bistro or home-cooking style.

Far from intimidating haute cuisine, they lean into generosity and ease. You’ll find sprawling brasseries with open carveries and souffles whisked tableside; tiny spots built around one perfect dish (bonjour, steak frites); and brunchy shophouse hideaways where French toast cosies up to local kaya.

Each offers its own take on what “French” means in 2025: nostalgia, indulgence or just the sheer pleasure of a well-executed roast chicken.

1. MOUTARDE BY PAUL PAIRET