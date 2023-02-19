Caviar on Doritos? How a delicacy is becoming a cheaper snack

Before going home to Philadelphia to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Cheyenne Corin, 27, a freelance journalist in Washington, DC, texted her mother a special request: Cheese steaks topped with caviar.

“Cheese steaks are a great celebration food and caviar is a great celebration food, so why not have them together?” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Michelle Park, 40, a television journalist who lives in Essex County, New Jersey, always has a few jars of Olma Caviar in her refrigerator – not for dinner parties or date nights, but for her four-year-old daughter and her play dates. “The kids come over and ask for caviar because they know our house is a caviar house,” Park said. “Sometimes we put it on Ritz crackers or on top of a sour cream dip.”

Trinh Carreon, 31, who posts TikToks of herself trying different foods, recently sampled the TikTok fad of Doritos topped with creme fraiche and caviar, calling it the “most bougiest food combo I have ever tried.”

“The crunch of the Dorito is nice, and then the little pops of caviar,” she told her 1.2 million followers. She puckered her lips in satisfaction before giving her verdict: “Delicious.”

Caviar has gone from being a luxurious delicacy reserved for the fanciest of occasions, such as fashion week parties and weddings, to, for some, a flavourful topping served at everyday gatherings including book club readings and tailgate parties.

Even Taco Bell has jumped on the caviar train posting a TikTok video in January showing a guy named Josh filling a Doritos Locos Taco shell with creme fraiche and “spoonfuls of caviar.” “We’ve got to get that thing on the menu real quick,” the video’s host said.

“Caviar is really having a high-low moment, where there is something for everybody,” said Celine Yousefzadeh, 29, an investor in New York who started a caviar brand named CYK during the pandemic.