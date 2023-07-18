World's Best Pastry Chef recipient Cedric Grolet to open a patisserie in Singapore in September
The chef boasts 7.8 million followers on Instagram and is famous for his hyper-realistic confections.
Cedric Grolet Singapore will be housed at the upcoming Como Orchard, a luxe hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the fashion multi-label Club 21, wellness temple Como Shambhala and Como Metropolitan Hotel. The Como Group, which partnered with Grolet for his Singapore outpost, is also behind restaurants like the one Michelin-starred Candlenut and The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
The patisserie will open for breakfast and afternoon tea, with both dine-in and takeaway options.
STARTED CAREER AT FAUCHON; LATER WORKED WITH ALAIN DUCASSE
Grolet kicked off his career at the popular French gourmet food and delicatessen chain Fauchon, before working his way up to become pastry chef at the historic Le Meurice hotel in Paris. He is also in charge of the desserts at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse within the hotel.
He later opened the eponymous La Pâtisserie du Meurice by Cedric Grolet in 2018, just around the corner of the hotel and it often sees long queues. He also has a shop and cafe in London.
The Singapore outlet will mark Grolet’s first foray into Asia.
HYPER-REALISTIC “IS IT FRUIT OR CAKE?” CONFECTIONS
SINGAPORE-EXCLUSIVE CREATIONS
While Como Group’s PR rep couldn't share more details at press time, she tells 8days.sg that Cedric Grolet Singapore will boast exclusive menu items, including a special tea menu.
Cedric Grolet Singapore opens in September at 30 Bideford Road, Como Orchard, Singapore 229922. Open daily 9am to 9pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.