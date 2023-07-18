Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

World's Best Pastry Chef recipient Cedric Grolet to open a patisserie in Singapore in September
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

World's Best Pastry Chef recipient Cedric Grolet to open a patisserie in Singapore in September

The chef boasts 7.8 million followers on Instagram and is famous for his hyper-realistic confections.

World's Best Pastry Chef recipient Cedric Grolet to open a patisserie in Singapore in September

(Photos: Instagram/cedricgrolet, cedricgrolettheberkeley)

Gwyn Lim
Gwyn Lim
18 Jul 2023 12:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
You might have come across French chef Cedric Grolet’s whimsical, artful videos on Instagram, where he crafts elaborate confections that look very much like the fruit from which they’re made. They often have a molten filling of cream and chocolate ganache blended with fruit. Like raspberry-shaped chocolate-and-mousse shells filled with raspberry puree, or ‘tangerines’ with a creamy, zesty citrus core. He’s arguably one of the most famous pastry chefs on Instagram with 7.8 million followers. 
The photogenic Frenchman is also lauded by industry peers. He was crowned World's Best Pastry Chef at the 2018 edition of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, among other accolades. And he’s opening his first pastry shop and cafe in Singapore this September. 
Rendered image of Como Metropolitan. (Photo: Como Group)

Cedric Grolet Singapore will be housed at the upcoming Como Orchard, a luxe hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the fashion multi-label Club 21, wellness temple Como Shambhala and Como Metropolitan Hotel. The Como Group, which partnered with Grolet for his Singapore outpost, is also behind restaurants like the one Michelin-starred Candlenut and The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The patisserie will open for breakfast and afternoon tea, with both dine-in and takeaway options.

STARTED CAREER AT FAUCHON; LATER WORKED WITH ALAIN DUCASSE

Grolet kicked off his career at the popular French gourmet food and delicatessen chain Fauchon, before working his way up to become pastry chef at the historic Le Meurice hotel in Paris. He is also in charge of the desserts at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse within the hotel.

He later opened the eponymous La Pâtisserie du Meurice by Cedric Grolet in 2018, just around the corner of the hotel and it often sees long queues. He also has a shop and cafe in London.

The Singapore outlet will mark Grolet’s first foray into Asia.

HYPER-REALISTIC “IS IT FRUIT OR CAKE?” CONFECTIONS
 

Grolet is best known for his hyper-realistic trompe l’oeil (French for optical illusion) creations of desserts that resemble fruits and flowers. Such as this apricot confection pumped with apricot jam and rosemary ganache, then coated in a glazed white chocolate and cocoa butter shell. 
Many of Grolet’s pastries are also modern riffs on classic French pastries. Some of his signatures include this beautiful Citron and Paris-Brest Flower.
Singapore-exclusive cakes and tarts. (Photo: Como Group)

SINGAPORE-EXCLUSIVE CREATIONS

While Como Group’s PR rep couldn't share more details at press time, she tells 8days.sg that Cedric Grolet Singapore will boast exclusive menu items, including a special tea menu. 

Cedric Grolet Singapore opens in September at 30 Bideford Road, Como Orchard, Singapore 229922. Open daily 9am to 9pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

Related Topics

Desserts

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement