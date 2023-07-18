World's Best Pastry Chef recipient Cedric Grolet to open a patisserie in Singapore in September

Cedric Grolet Singapore will be housed at the upcoming Como Orchard, a luxe hotel-cum-retail complex with tenants like the fashion multi-label Club 21, wellness temple Como Shambhala and Como Metropolitan Hotel. The Como Group, which partnered with Grolet for his Singapore outpost, is also behind restaurants like the one Michelin-starred Candlenut and The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The patisserie will open for breakfast and afternoon tea, with both dine-in and takeaway options.