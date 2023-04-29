Constance Song opens a Cha Chaan Teng in a shophouse with Hong Kong partners

When veteran actress Constance Song first met freelance make-up artist Vicky Lee, 33, on the set of Mediacorp show Tanglin, she wasn’t expecting to go into business with Lee and her husband Keith Wong, 35, a former civil engineer, someday.

In 2021, the Hong Kong-born couple opened the quaint Friends Cafe at Upper Thomson. “A courageous move during the pandemic,” said Song. She became a regular at their popular cha chaan teng because she likes their “authentic Hong Kong” taste and brought her friend, Derick Wong, there for lunch. While chatting with Lee, they casually asked if she was keen to expand the business.

“Wah, she was very serious about it,” laughed Song, who also co-owns Spanish joint Bam! Restaurant. She and Wong who is in the logistics business invested in Friends Cafe as a present to his wife who dreamed of going into F&B.