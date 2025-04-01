Celebrity food travels: Actor Zhang Zetong’s best places to eat in Penang and KL
In this CNA Lifestyle series, celebrities share their favourite cities to travel to for good eats, and their top foodie recommendations for places to dine and imbibe there.
He once missed a flight because he had to have his favourite Kuala Lumpur chilli pan mee, so it’s safe to say that Zhang Zetong takes good eats very seriously.
So seriously, in fact, that the actor and Star Search winner, who stars in the currently-airing Emerald Hill, proclaimed: “When food doesn’t meet the standard it’s priced and advertised at, I get royally pissed.”
On his travels, “I definitely plan my itinerary around good food locations, and will make restaurant bookings way in advance of my trip.” And, “for almost every city I visit, I actively look out for food recommendations on the different apps: Tiktok, Instagram, Xiaohongshu.”
Some of his all-time favourite places to eat can be found throughout Malaysia.
Although the 32-year-old is originally from Johor Bahru, he has an affinity for the food in Penang, as his maternal grandmother lives there and “I visit her every lunar new year, so I've been to Penang countless times”.
He’s visited all of its well-known tourist sites, “but in the end, it's the people who make me feel right at home. Penangites are just extra warm and welcoming”, he said.
One insider pro tip: “If you want to experience Penang in a less touristy manner, you can visit the mainland. There’s not much for tourists to do, but there are plenty of small towns to hop around and have a look-see at how the locals live.”
If you’re hankering after a bit of adventure, “I remember going to the Snake Temple in Penang when I was a kid and, man, I was just in awe and in fear of the sheer number of snakes you see. I'm not sure if it's still the same today – I haven't been there in awhile – but there were so many snakes in a single room, it was insane."
He added: "I recently read that Andy Lau has sponsored a pillar in the temple, and apparently this temple brought luck to his career and also increased his chances of having a baby – but please fact-check me on this!”
When it comes to good eats, though, Penang doesn’t reign supreme – it’s tied in his heart with Malaysia’s capital city.
“I have to say Penang and Kuala Lumpur are home to some of the best foods,” asserted the actor, who’s trying his best to learn Cantonese as it’s widely spoken by Kuala Lumpur’s Chinese residents.
One thing he isn't good at, though, is taking photos of his food. Let's hope he'll do better next time.
Here are his top picks in both cities.
AYER ITAM LAKSA (PENANG)
I've only had this once or twice and it became too popular to visit because they are always closed or too crowded. But, so far, I haven't had any Penang laksa that comes close to this. They are that good. They don't skimp on their ingredients and the broth is rich – you can get full bites of the fish they use in the soup. It’s only moderately spicy – right where i love it. Just the thought of it makes me salivate. It’s sad because whenever I have a Penang laksa craving, I will be disappointed, because it will never be as good as this one.
JALAN AIR PUTIH OYSTER OMELETTE (PENANG)
I've been to Ximending in Taipei and tried the touristy oyster omelette there, and it doesn't even compare to this. Their oysters are fresh and succulent when you bite into them, not overcooked. The omelette is their secret recipe. I have no idea what they add besides corn starch and seasoning. The egg is slightly gooey, and it soaks up all the seasoning so when you sink your teeth into it, it melts in your mouth, just like the oysters. I haven't had an oyster omelette better than this.
MADAM CHIAM CURRY NOODLE HOUSE (KUALA LUMPUR)
This is the first place where I got to know of KL chilli pan mee. It was recommended by a local. It did not disappoint. It’s so good that my friends and I missed our flights because we were desperate to get another bowl of chilli pan mee before we left KL.
So far, I haven't found any KL chilli pan mee in Singapore that's better. I do think there are many ingredients you cannot skimp on: The lime, the half-boiled egg, the chilli and the minced meat. When you mix all of them together, you get heaven. The taste is out-of-this-world because the egg makes the noodles smooth and tender, the chilli and lime give a tangy spiciness, and together with the savoury minced meat, this is our perfect reply to Japan's mazesoba.
KLANG JIA XIANG BAK KUT TEH (KUALA LUMPUR)
I've only been to this place once but I simply cannot forget the taste of this bak kut teh. I would love to head back and have it again. I prefer the herbal bak kut teh over the peppery one. The broth that this place serves has such a strong herbal taste that you know they’ve spent many hours boiling the herbs. And, it always feels like it’s a comfort food when you see so many ingredients in one pot.
