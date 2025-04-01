Celebrity food travels: Actor Zhang Zetong’s best places to eat in Penang and KL

He once missed a flight because he had to have his favourite Kuala Lumpur chilli pan mee, so it’s safe to say that Zhang Zetong takes good eats very seriously.

So seriously, in fact, that the actor and Star Search winner, who stars in the currently-airing Emerald Hill, proclaimed: “When food doesn’t meet the standard it’s priced and advertised at, I get royally pissed.”

On his travels, “I definitely plan my itinerary around good food locations, and will make restaurant bookings way in advance of my trip.” And, “for almost every city I visit, I actively look out for food recommendations on the different apps: Tiktok, Instagram, Xiaohongshu.”

Some of his all-time favourite places to eat can be found throughout Malaysia.

Although the 32-year-old is originally from Johor Bahru, he has an affinity for the food in Penang, as his maternal grandmother lives there and “I visit her every lunar new year, so I've been to Penang countless times”.