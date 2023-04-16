Century egg coffee, octopus latte or oysters in Americano, anyone?

While it’s one thing to have century egg with congee, it’s quite another to have it in coffee. (There is ca phe trung or Vietnamese egg coffee but that’s a tasty story we’ll explore another day.)

The very black, preserved eggs that you associate with Teochew porridge have been surfacing on social media mashed into milk coffee. And to rub it in, these concoctions are often topped with a whole century egg. Er, yum?

A YouTube video as well as a clip posted on a Reddit thread dedicated to Chinese food showed just how the controversial drink is made. First, a whole century egg is dropped into a plastic cup, mashed and topped with ice.