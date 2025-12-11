Chagee and Hello Kitty team up on new cocoa milk tea, exclusive merch and pop-up store

What's more, from Dec 13 to 22, Chagee will host a Hello Kitty-themed pop-up near Mandarin Gallery, which comprises five stops.

Visitors will be given a stamp card at the start of their journey and upon completion of the missions listed, they can redeem exclusive rewards, including limited-edition Hello Kitty merchandise.

In a statement, Eugene Lee, chief marketing officer at Chagee APAC, said: "The holidays are a reminder that connection is one of the most precious things we have. With Cocoa Oolong Milk Tea and Tanned Hello Kitty, we wanted to create something that feels comforting, joyful, and familiar, the same way meaningful relationships feel."

Kohei Amai, chief operating officer of Sanrio Southeast Asia, added: "Hello Kitty has always encouraged kindness and connection and this collaboration with Chagee carries that spirit into the festive season.

"Tanned Hello Kitty's warmth and Cocoa Oolong Milk Tea's comforting character create a celebration of togetherness. We hope it brings fans joy and closeness throughout the holidays."