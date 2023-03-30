88 Hong Kong Roast Meat has a new air-conditioned restaurant in the CBD

ROASTED PORK, S$5.50 WITH RICE; S$6 WITH NOODLES

Ong hints at using “secret elements of Western cuisine” for his sio bak. “Most [roast masters] typically use five spice and fermented beancurd to season the meat and the back of the pork belly is very dark. Ours is not dark. We only use a pinch of five spice powder and no fermented beancurd,” he said. He remains mum on the other ingredients and techniques on how he creates some of the best roast pork in town.

Despite sampling the sio bak several hours after it was freshly roasted in the morning, the belly meat retains a puffy, crunchy crackling and the flesh is moist with melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. The seasoning, applied with restraint, lets the natural sweetness and subtle smokiness of the meat shine – a hallmark of good quality sio bak. Yum.

ROASTED DUCK, S$5.50 WITH RICE, S$6 WITH NOODLES

A competent roast duck made from fresh Malaysian birds weighing about 2.9kg. By using larger ducks, there’s a good layer of fat to keep even the breast meat from becoming stringy. Instead of the usual sweet, gloopy sauce served with Chinese roast duck, the cooks spoon a lighter blend of duck roasting juices and "secret" seasoning over the meat before serving. Not bad, but less impressive than the char siew and sio bak here.

PREMIUM CHAR SIEW WONTON NOODLE, S$6.50

The springy, thin egg noodles (made in a factory according to Ong's recipe so it's “a cross between local wonton mee and la mian”) lack a strong alkaline taste, which makes them the perfect vehicle for absorbing the top-grade “first draw” soy sauce (the best drops from the first extraction of soy sauce), super fresh lard drippings and sesame oil dressing that they’re tossed in.

Crispy, deeply flavourful lard bits add a further fragrant crunch to the dish. The plump wontons are served in a comforting clear soup, rendered from old chickens and cabbage. Shiok!

PREMIUM CHAR SIEW WONTON NOODLE WITH BABY ABALONE, S$11

A fancier version of the noodle dish – served with three pieces of sweet and succulent canned baby abalone – is also available if you feel like splurging.

LAVA EGG, S$1.80 EACH

One of their most popular add-ons is this tasty jammy-yoked ramen egg cooked in “Chinese-style” soy braising liquid. “We sell about 300 eggs daily,” says the owner. We can see why.

NAI BAI WITH SPECIAL SAUCE, S$5.50

Crunchy veggies are dressed in the same top-grade soy sauce and garnished with fried shallots.

FRIED WONTON, S$7 FOR 10 PIECES

These crackly golden parcels make a satisfying side to enjoy with your meal.

TOAST SET, S$4.50

While the kaya butter toast and soft-boiled eggs here are pretty standard, we enjoyed the robust, thick milk coffee served with the set.

“We buy the highest grade [local] coffee blend for this. The cost is twice as expensive as [what you get at] coffeeshops. Some people have said it’s better than Ya Kun,” said Ong. Prices start at S$1.80 for a Kopi-O, which has a strong kick that instantly invigorated our photographer after the shoot.

BOTTOM LINE

Finally, a clean and comfortable setting to enjoy the best char siew noodles in Singapore – without subjecting us to a steep price hike for it either. Yay. The other dishes like sio bak and lava eggs at this roomy new outlet remain great, too. Visit during weekends or dinnertime to avoid peak hour crowds.

88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialist’s restaurant is at 19/20 China St, Far East Square, Singapore 049561. Open daily except Mon, 9am – 8.30pm. More info via Facebook.

Its other kopitam outlets are at 308 Lavender St, S338814, open daily except Mon, 10am – 8pm; 153 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207566, open daily except Mon, 9.30am – 7.30pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days.