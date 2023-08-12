From cakes to hotels and ski resorts: We went behind the scenes at Chateraise's HQ in Japan

When I was told that I would be going to Japan to find out how Chateraise makes its popular pastries, I did not expect to be plucking fruits under a flyover.

And yet, there I was at a peach orchard somewhere in the agricultural town of Ichinomiya in Yamanashi Prefecture – with cars driving past overhead as third-generation farmer Kenichi Watanabe welcomed us with a plump white peach in hand and a crash course on growing his precious fruits.