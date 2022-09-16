Singapore’s Chatterbox opens in Japan, bringing its famous chicken rice and prawn laksa to overseas fans

It’s arguably Singapore’s most famous chicken rice, and one of the most “atas” with its infamous S$27 (now recently lowered to S$25) price tag. And according to critics and fans, it is also one of Singapore’s most delicious. Just ask Chatterbox’s A-list regulars that include JJ Lin, Jackie Chan and Jay Chou.

And now, Chatterbox has expanded to Japan.

The restaurant at Mandarin Orchard hotel has opened an outlet in Fukuoka, Japan at E.ZO, Paypay Dome – home to professional Japanese baseball team The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.