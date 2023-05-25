Kitchen Stories: This Singapore chef dreamt of becoming a footballer – but fell in love with cooking instead

Eugene Chee’s torrid love affair with the kitchen started out as a casual dalliance when he was 17 and waiting to begin National Service.

“I initially wanted to be a soccer player, and I studied sports science,” he recalled. “Then I rode past a cafe on my motorbike, and thought I should earn some money. I found myself enjoying the pace and intensity of the kitchen work. That’s where it all began, I guess.”

After his first Michelin-starred dining experience at now-closed Cheek By Jowl, he was so taken by the food he’d enjoyed that “the next day, I went down, walked in at about 4pm and said, ‘Hi, I was just wondering if you guys would be interested in hiring a part-time kitchen helper’.”

Around the same time, he also enrolled in Temasek Polytechnic’s Culinary Institute of America programme, and later went on to take up internships at Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn and Bar Crenn in San Francisco. When he returned, he did a stint at Cloudstreet before being selected for the lineup at now-closed Magic Square, which showcased the talents of up-and-coming local chefs.