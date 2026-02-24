He’s cooked for Bollywood stars and Paris Hilton – and now brings royal Indian cuisine to Singapore

You won’t see him at the restaurant every day, but Singh plans to be in Singapore every quarter to oversee Shikar as well as its sister restaurant, the more casual Gupshup at The Serangoon House hotel.

Based in London with his wife and daughter, where he runs a gastropub called The Great Indian, Singh also has a consultancy company called Jolly Good Hospitality. His schedule is packed as he has projects all around the world including in Qatar and the Maldives, where he recently cooked for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Cooking for megastars is par for the course for Singh, who began rubbing shoulders with A-listers during his time as the head chef of Saffron at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. His regulars included Kareena Kapoor, who “loves her biryani and her kebabs”.

He was, notably, also head chef for Paris Hilton when she visited the hotel in 2011 to launch her line of bags and accessories. She was all about “authentic, healthy” food, he recalled. “I remember having cooked duck biryani for her, which is very unusual in Indian cuisine. We had to confit the duck for hours. She was in my kitchen, and we were cooking for her. She was very friendly.”