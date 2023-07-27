New cafe by celebrity chef Justin Quek on Orchard Road has lobster Hokkien mee on the menu

Diners can also order French-style desserts like a French apple tart, flourless souffle, house-made ice cream and financiers. Prices start from S$8 for light bar snacks, from S$14 for sharing plates and from S$22 for mains. For dinner, there is also a six-course gourmet menu at S$128 per head which includes some of Chef Quek's signature dishes.

Gastro brunch will be offered daily too, from 11am to 12.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 12.30pm on weekends, along with a special after-5pm social hour menu. You can enquire for off-the-menu daily specials made with seasonal ingredients, as well as customisable menu options for special occasions (just check with the staff for bespoke requests).

Coffee is on the cafe menu, and Justin also serves as the first Singapore flagship store for Australian coffee brand Vittoria Coffee with a range of merchandise available.

Justin is located at 310 Orchard Road, L4 Tangs at Tangs Plaza, Singapore 238864. Open daily, Mon-Thu 11am to 11pm, Fri-Sun 10am to 11pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days.