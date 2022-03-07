Kitchen Stories: The Sembawang kampung boy doing ‘terbalik’ Chinese-French fusion food

Studying wasn’t fun – at school, “I ranked third – from the back” – but cooking was. And, nudged along by Korean dramas about chefs and hoteliers that were trendy at the time, he enrolled in SHATEC, which his parents were supportive of in spite of the fact that “back then, you only worked in the kitchen if you didn’t get good grades. It’s very different now”.

After he completed his National Service, though, his parents, in conventional Asian fashion, persuaded him to pursue a degree, for backup. He went to Lucerne, Switzerland and earned a degree in culinary arts from the Manchester Metropolitan University. “The end result was not bad – the guy who didn’t study became the first in the cohort,” he laughed.

But thereafter, Ng stopped doing things the conventional way.

At Le Pan in Tianjin, while he was on garde manger, he also picked up skills from the pastry chef, out of interest. He became so adept that when the pastry chef left, he was asked to fill the place. “So, you were doing two jobs for the price of one?” we asked. “Yes,” he said slowly, as if the realisation was just dawning on him.

He was then a pastry chef for three years, in spite of not having trained formally in pastry. But that lack was freeing, not constraining.

“Once, I was making choux pastry, and I underbaked it,” he recalled. “It rose very high and then collapsed. But the guests were waiting. So, I just stuffed it with a lot of cream. The guests said, ‘This is the first time we’re eating choux with so much filling. How did you do it?’” He guffawed.

“When I did four-hands (collaboration events) with other pastry chefs, they always looked at my work and said, ‘Why is your dish so strange?’ Sometimes, the things I do are very terbalik.”

In fact, he doesn’t really believe in the canonicity of “classic recipes”. “It’s not that the technique is ‘correct’ – it’s just that it was born earlier than me,” he quipped.

BUTTER AND BAIJIU

Once they’ve mastered the foundations, chefs ought to be experimenting and adapting as the world around them changes, and according to their particular environment, Ng thinks.