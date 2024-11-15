Owner of now-defunct Le Matin Patisserie collaborating with restaurant Air CCCC on new pastry menu

Croissants, like the Kenari Nut Twice Baked Croissant (S$7) and Sourdough Croissant (S$4), will also be available.

What are pastries without coffee? Local brand Maxi Coffee will be on offer here, including a selection of specialty brews, like Ijen CM Pink Honey Coffee, made with fruity beans sourced from East Java.

When asked why he decided to collaborate with Air, Chef Matin replied: "I’ve known chefs Matt and Will for a long time now, and we’ve always talked about doing something together. Now that they both have a Singapore project, and part of Air’s direction is to collaborate and build a community, we’re launching Sunrise together, as part of the upcoming Sunrise-Sunset initiative at their front lawn. This is also the perfect opportunity to bring back Le Matin pastries."

8days.sg asks Matin about the reason for Le Matin’s closure at Ion Orchard (it has since been taken over by The Assembly Ground Cafe, owned by parent company Benjamin Barker that used to co-own Le Matin), but he declines to elaborate.

“We prefer to focus on the present and future. Our goal remains the same: To bring delicious pastries to the people in Singapore," he asserts diplomatically.

He clarifies that while Le Matin’s Ion Orchard cafe is closed, the pastry brand still exists.

While there’s no specific end date for Air CCCC and Chef Matin’s breakfast partnership, Air’s PR representative tells us that there’s no confirmation whether it’ll be a temporary or permanent thing.

If you’re looking to indulge in Matin’s pastries outside of Air, follow Matin’s Instagram account to keep up with his monthly pop-ups at various restaurants for his new dessert concept Apres, which he launched this month at Japanese hand roll bar Rappu. At this dessert pop-up, Matin serves a 13-course menu from S$148 per person, featuring quirky creations like Bone Marrow Gelato and Poached Lobster with Oats & Blueberries.

The chef says a December pop-up is also in the works.

Chef Matin’s pastries are available at Air CCCC, 25B Dempsey Road, Singapore 249918. Fri to Sun only, 8am till sold out. Tel: 8228 1528

This story was originally published in 8Days.