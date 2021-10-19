Kitchen Stories: The chef whose dog Milo inspired pet-friendly gelato shop Mylo's

Beach days notwithstanding, it’s a busy time for Wilson as he launches not one but three new concepts. “I've always wanted to have a casual Mediterranean restaurant, a gelato shop and a fine-dining, tasting-menu restaurant, and lo and behold, I have all three of them! I wasn't expecting to do them all in a minute and a half,” he chuckled.

Marguerite, named after the marguerite daisy “which brings happiness and hope”, is where he’ll have the most room to showcase his evolving style of cuisine, which is all about deceptively simple dishes that belie razor-sharp technique. The restaurant will “use more premium ingredients”, is “a little bit more expensive” and is also “more refined”.

A dish of smoked eel that will be on the menu, for example, features caviar, oyster leaf, dill oil and a savoury horseradish gelato. “We juice horseradishes, so, imagine going into a mustard gas chamber. I have the centrifuge juicer, and you’re just putting a dry horseradish root in there, so from three kilos you get about 300g of juice. And then we make a savoury gelato base and infuse it with this juice.”

Similarly, another dish of carrots and marigolds that’s being worked on involves making marigold oil. “To make an oil strong tasting enough, you need to buy a kilo of marigold leaves. So, now you’re talking about caviar prices for a herb, in order to get that intensity.

“That’s what we try to do – intensify the flavours, then blend them together on a plate.”

Taking the step up of owning a restaurant was never in question for this chef, who started his career at the age of 14 at a restaurant in his native Melbourne and has been cooking for more than 20 years.

“I once worked with this Scottish chap,” Wilson recounted wryly. “He said to me, ‘Michael, you lose the paranoia, you lose the edge.’ I didn't sleep well that night!”

Does he consider himself a risk-taker?

He paused. “See, the funny thing is, I didn't look at this as a risk. But you're entirely right. Yeah, probably. I mean, I have money in the crypto market as well – people seem to think that's risky! COVID-19; three venues – it probably looks really risky. But I suppose I'm focused on what needs to happen, and we need to get it done, make sure it happens.”

He mused, “You know, you're 18, and you go to the centre of Melbourne – I was from the outskirts of the city – and you see these fancy places like Crown Casino, and the fancy restaurant in the corner, and you're like, ‘One day, I'll be a chef just like that!’ And then you do it, and then you’re, like, ‘Not good enough.’ Then you get a star – Phenix was the first restaurant I did with my own identity, and Phenix got a star relatively quickly, and that was another check, right? And then you're like, ‘I want two!’” He laughed.

“I was talking to a chef friend of mine the other day. Our dreams have been fulfilled several times over. But you just have this thing inside you, where you get there, and you want to get to the next one.

"Yeah, I don't know how to explain it.”

Mylo’s, Hortus and Marguerite are at 18 Marina Gardens Drive.