After multiple stall closures and 'moments of despair', Chef Pang formerly of Antoinette reopens Hakka stall

OLD AND NEW FANS

Other than the return of old fans like us, there were also many curious first-timers at the stall, including a 63-year-old uncle we shared a table with who ordered two noodle dishes to try.

EXPANDED MENU AND REDUCED PRICES

Besides his signature Hakka Yong Tau Foo Noodles, served either in soup or dry (choose dry as the minced pork and lard crackling topping is shiok) – the chef has new items on the menu. These include Abacus Seeds, Curry Yong Tau Foo Noodles, Braised Preserved Mustard Leaf, Hakka Radish Ball and Ampang Hakka Yong Tau Foo.

Part of the attraction of Hakka Pang 2.0, as Chef Pang calls it, is the reduced prices. Admitting that one of the mistakes he made previously was on the price point, which deterred some customers from returning, he shared, “We've made quite a bit of price revisions downwards by tweaking a few ingredients but not compromising on quality. It’s a work in progress and we hope to keep prices as low as possible. Our profit margins are thinner now, but it’s okay with the current higher crowd volume”.

Items here start from S$3.50 for the Braised Preserved Mustard Leaf (basically mei cai without the braised pork belly, but with tau pok) and Hakka meatballs, which are S$3.50 for eight pieces (previously S$5 for six). The most expensive dish, the Signature Hakka Yong Tau Foo, costs S$6.30 (it cost S$7 previously).

PANG'S HAKKA YONG TAU FOO MIGHT OPEN 24 HOURS DAILY SOON

Incidentally, Chef Pang is no longer involved with the Supercurry stall at Telok Ayer, which sells curry rice. “Supercurry was a fun project to do,” he said simply without elaborating further, adding that he now wants to focus on building his Hakka Pang empire. He hopes to run the stall for 24 hours in future: “Once operations are stable, we'll likely extend the opening hours at Bukit Merah first, and source for a suitable location for our second stall”. He is also the chef consultant with the Surrey Hills Grocer group, overseeing its menu development.