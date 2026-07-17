Chick-fil-A Singapore to open new outlet at Millenia Walk on Jul 30

American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will open its second Singapore outlet at Millenia Walk on Jul 30, less than a year after making its Asia debut at Bugis+ in December 2025.

The new restaurant will serve Chick-fil-A's signature menu, including its chicken sandwiches, waffle potato fries and soft-serve desserts, alongside the expanded menu introduced in June, which is also available at its first outlet.

The Millenia Walk outlet will operate daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm, while the Bugis+ branch is open from 10am to 10pm. Both outlets will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Day and the first day of Chinese New Year.

The new outlet will be led by Deborah Ku, Chick-fil-A Singapore's second local owner-operator, following Chyn Koh, who oversees the Bugis+ outlet, the company announced in a press statement.

Ku grew up helping at her family's buffet restaurant and has more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry.

To mark the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate S$25,000 (US$19,360) to The Food Bank Singapore in support of its new food assistance initiative for tertiary students, which is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.