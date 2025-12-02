Sneak peek: Chick-fil-A’s first Singapore store opening Dec 11 at Bugis+ with exclusive spicy sauce and more
In addition to the brand’s signature chicken sandwiches and range of sauces, look forward to a Singapore-exclusive Spicy Chili sauce developed for spice-loving locals.
Singapore is finally getting our own Chick-fil-A, and the brand new restaurant at Bugis+ is putting on its finishing touches before its grand opening on Dec 11.
At a media preview session held on Tuesday (Dec 2), invited guests got a sneak peek at what will be on offer.
The fast-service restaurant takes over the space on the ground floor of the Bugis+ mall previously occupied by clothing store Pull & Bear.
Design touches include a mural with Singapore elements, the outline of the map of Singapore on the ceiling and a long table in the middle of the restaurant for large groups or communal dining.
There are a few booth seats in addition to table seating.
Front and centre on the menu are the fried chicken sandwiches.
There’s the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken (S$6.80 for the sandwich, S$11.80 for a meal) which comes only with pickles, and is also available in a spicy option.
The Chick-fil-A Deluxe (S$8 for the sandwich, S$13 for a meal) has lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese, and is also available in a spicy option.
There’s also a Grilled Chicken option (S$9.50 for the sandwich, S$14.50 for a meal).
The recipe for the fried chicken sandwiches, which has remained unchanged since the 1960s, is top secret. But, one thing we do know is that the breast meat is pressure-cooked, resulting in a moist and tender texture.
Additionally, there are salad options, nuggets, waffle potato fries, soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes in Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream.
The fun part of the meal is experimenting with the sauces that Chick-fil-A is known for, which come free of charge.
The classic Chick-fil-A Sauce is tangy and a little smoky, and goes well with pretty much everything.
There are also Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce, Garden Herb Ranch Sauce, Barbecue Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce.
Exclusive to Singapore is a brand new sauce: Spicy Chili. This is produced by a Korean company and was specially developed with a spice-loving Singapore audience in mind, with over 100 people surveyed in a taste test, revealed Hugh Park, Head of Asia Pacific Operations at Chick-fil-A (Asia) Pte Ltd.
The tangy chili sauce has a decently high spice level and is very garlic-forward, leaning towards a garlicky gochujang flavour.
Mix and match all the sauces to come up with your own winning combination.
The locally owned and operated restaurant business will open from Monday to Saturday and will be closed on Sundays, a Chick-fil-A tradition that dates back to American founder Truett Cathy, who started the brand in Atlanta, Georgia in 1967; he previously ran a restaurant called The Dwarf Grill, where he first experimented with pressure-cooking chicken.
Chick-fil-A has made a 10-year, US$75 million (S$97 million) investment in the region and has plans to open more outlets in the near future.
Chick-fil-A opens Dec 11 at Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street #01-19.