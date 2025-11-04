Chick-fil-A's first Singapore outlet will be at Bugis, set to open in December
Per company tradition, the outlet will be closed on Sundays.
American fast food chain Chick-fil-A is opening its first Singapore outlet, also its first in Asia, on Dec 11.
Its location?
Bugis+ mall, where it'll take over the unit formerly occupied by fashion chain Pull & Bear.
The outlet offers both dine-in and takeaway service but follows Chick-fil-A's tradition of closing on Sundays as its late founder, Truett Cathy, believed that it should be a day of rest.
The restaurant is operated by Singaporean Chyn Koh, who beat over 700 applicants and went through seven interviews to clinch the franchise rights here.
Chick-fil-A’s most famous item, the Chicken Sandwich, will be on the Singapore menu. It comes with toasted and buttered buns hugging a slab of pressure-cooked, breaded boneless chicken breast and two dill pickle slices.
A feistier version, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich with additional cheese, lettuce and tomato, will also be available.
Customers can opt to add on the restaurant’s famous waffle fries and lemonade to make it a meal, along with a-la-minute milkshakes in four flavours: Cookies & cream, chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.
Those hankering for a light bite can go for nuggets, essentially bite-sized pieces of the same boneless chicken breast featured in the chicken sandwich, and a Cobb salad with grilled fillet.
The substantially-portioned salad also includes mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes and hardboiled eggs, plus your choice of salad dressings like avocado lime ranch, creamy salsa, light Italian and light balsamic vinaigrette.
But that’s not all for sauces: You can also ask for unlimited helpings of Chick-fil-A’s dip selection, like honey mustard, sweet & spicy Sriracha, garden herb ranch, barbeque and the proprietary Chick-fil-A Sauce – a smoky, creamy blend of honey mustard, mayonnaise and barbeque sauce.
And what’s a fast food meal in Singapore without chilli sauce? To cater to local tastes, Chick-fil-A is also rolling out an exclusive new spicy chili sauce, a piquant, garlicky concoction that goes well with waffle fries and fried chicken.
The restaurant will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table programme, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the eatery to non-profit organisations for food assistance. In Singapore, Chick-fil-A partners The Food Bank to provide food for its beneficiaries.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/