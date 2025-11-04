Chick-fil-A's first Singapore outlet will be at Bugis, set to open in December

American fast food chain Chick-fil-A is opening its first Singapore outlet, also its first in Asia, on Dec 11.

Its location?

Bugis+ mall, where it'll take over the unit formerly occupied by fashion chain Pull & Bear.

The outlet offers both dine-in and takeaway service but follows Chick-fil-A's tradition of closing on Sundays as its late founder, Truett Cathy, believed that it should be a day of rest.

The restaurant is operated by Singaporean Chyn Koh, who beat over 700 applicants and went through seven interviews to clinch the franchise rights here.