Winging it: 5 chicken alternatives that taste just like the real thing (sort of)

CROCODILE MEAT

If you’ve never dared to try this exotic meat, now’s the time. Because crocodile, according to aficionados, really does taste like chicken. And it truly isn’t as strange as it may seem. Did you know that many parts of this aquatic reptile can be eaten, including the jaw, tenderloin, body, tail, ribs and, yes, feet?

The latter is said to boast a flavour and texture which resembles frogs' legs (something we already recognise as “chicken adjacent”). And similar to frogs' legs, crocodile meat has one of the highest protein and lowest saturated fat content in any lean meat, rivalling even that of chicken breast.

Exotic food devotees also attest to crocodile meat being an excellent superfood for regular consumption – it has anti-carcinogenic and anti-arthritic properties (said to be helpful in reducing the symptoms of inflammatory diseases such as asthma and arthritis), rich vitamin and mineral content as well as naturally-occurring Omega-3 fatty acids (great for heart and brain health).