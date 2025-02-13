How this zi char place at City Plaza went from nearly closing down to having ‘private dining’, omakase options
This modest zi char shop at City Plaza was teetering on the edge of closure in 2021. Now, the retrenched hotel chef behind the bustling Chiderful tells interested investors: “My asking price is S$3 million."
Everyone loves a good comeback story – and Chiderful's is definitely one for the books. When 8Days first featured this modest zi char shop in City Plaza back in 2021, it was teetering on the edge of closure, hit hard by an 80 per cent drop in business due to the pandemic dine-in ban.
Its owner, Kelvin Lim, had opened Chiderful just a year earlier after being retrenched from his role as chef de cuisine at the Sessions restaurant in Hard Rock Hotel (the hotel was later shut down in March 2024).
Not long after our article was published, Lim experienced a surprising turnaround, sharing that he managed to rake in “one month’s earnings in just a week.”
Three years on, Chiderful has not only survived but evolved into something unique. The 70-seater now offers omakase-style zi char alongside private dining options. Lim, now 45, starts each day at the wet market, picking out the freshest ingredients before crafting a new menu on the spot.
"PRIVATE DINING" AND OMAKASE ZI CHAR
When Chiderful first opened, the eatery’s menu included signature dishes from Lim's hometown Ipoh, including steamed chicken and hor fun. Over time, the chef’s creativity and passion for experimenting with fresh ingredients led to the introduction of omakase meals and what he refers to as “private dining.”
However, Lim is quick to clarify that his private dining setup isn’t quite the same as the exclusive, secluded experiences often found at upscale restaurants. At Chiderful, private dining simply means catering to a group of guests who book a table in advance and enjoy a customised menu tailored by him. There may even be multiple groups dining at the same time. That said, if a reservation for 30 or more guests comes in, Lim will stop accepting other bookings for the evening.
The best part? There is no minimum spend, no set number of courses, and no additional fees for private dining or omakase. However, Lim shares he might charge slightly more for dishes that require extra effort. “Once, a customer requested a seafood yam ring, so I went out to buy a special mould just to make it. I charged S$38 for that dish,” he recalled.
Guests are responsible for setting their own tables, and there’s no special setup compared to regular service. “It’s always been self-service here,” he said.
For omakase offerings, Lim creates dishes inspired by his morning visits to the wet market. Past creations include butter prawns (S$25), black sauce roast pork (S$28) and Hong Kong-style steamed fish (market price). Additionally, his popular signature dishes, like steamed chicken and sambal prawn, are still available on the regular menu daily.
Lim’s dedication to his craft is evident in his long hours – he works 16-hour days, visiting the market at 10am and closing the shop at 2am after washing dishes and cleaning up. This flexible operation style is also what allows him to keep running Chiderful solo. When we expressed concern over his gruelling hours, the ever-cheerful chef simply laughed it off: “I’m used to it!”
BUSINESS HAS BEEN LIKE A "ROLLERCOASTER"
Lim describes running Chiderful as a “rollercoaster,” with its fair share of ups and downs. While some months are quieter than others, the end of 2024 had been especially strong, with most weekends fully booked during the festive period. “We are generally profitable, but it’s hard to say if I’m making more than what I used to [as a hotel chef] as every month is different. I’m content with what I have,” he said.
Running his own shop has also given Lim a sense of freedom that he values deeply. While a few hotels, including RWS, have tried to lure him back, he admits he can’t imagine returning to that environment. “I don’t think I’ll be used to it anymore,” he shared.
Most of Chiderful’s customers are regulars who often recommend the eatery to their friends and colleagues. Some are business owners who enjoy hosting work dinners at the shop, drawn to its no-frills vibe and intimate atmosphere. “They like the privacy, as I’m the only eatery open in the mall at night,” said Lim, highlighting the appeal of the shop’s secluded charm.
Over the years, the towkay has also received calls from potential investors and partners interested in scaling up Chiderful. But those conversations rarely move forward. “Nowadays, I just tell them straight away that my asking price is S$3 million. If they’re sincere, then we’ll carry on with the talks,” he quipped.
Relocating isn’t on the cards either. Lim recently signed a three-year lease for his City Plaza outlet, even though the rent has “almost doubled” from the S$2,000 he was paying before. “This space is enough for me,” he said, reaffirming his resolve to stay small and keep things manageable.
FAMILY IS WHAT KEEPS HIM GOING
“My motivation is my family,” said Lim, who has a wife and daughter. On his off days every Monday, he makes the trip to Johor Bahru to accompany his elderly parents to medical appointments. “My father recently suffered a mild stroke, so he can’t walk very well,” he shared.
As for Chiderful’s future, Lim shares that does not have “big goals”. His focus is simple: he hopes to keep running his zi char business steadily until he retires – hopefully by his 50s. “As long as I can keep doing this and provide for my family, I’m happy,” he said.
Chiderful is at #02-73 City Plaza, 810 Geylang Rd, S409286. Open daily except Mon, 1pm - 9pm. Tel: 98959972. More info via Facebook.
This story was originally published in 8Days.