How this zi char place at City Plaza went from nearly closing down to having ‘private dining’, omakase options

BUSINESS HAS BEEN LIKE A "ROLLERCOASTER"

Lim describes running Chiderful as a “rollercoaster,” with its fair share of ups and downs. While some months are quieter than others, the end of 2024 had been especially strong, with most weekends fully booked during the festive period. “We are generally profitable, but it’s hard to say if I’m making more than what I used to [as a hotel chef] as every month is different. I’m content with what I have,” he said.

Running his own shop has also given Lim a sense of freedom that he values deeply. While a few hotels, including RWS, have tried to lure him back, he admits he can’t imagine returning to that environment. “I don’t think I’ll be used to it anymore,” he shared.

Most of Chiderful’s customers are regulars who often recommend the eatery to their friends and colleagues. Some are business owners who enjoy hosting work dinners at the shop, drawn to its no-frills vibe and intimate atmosphere. “They like the privacy, as I’m the only eatery open in the mall at night,” said Lim, highlighting the appeal of the shop’s secluded charm.

Over the years, the towkay has also received calls from potential investors and partners interested in scaling up Chiderful. But those conversations rarely move forward. “Nowadays, I just tell them straight away that my asking price is S$3 million. If they’re sincere, then we’ll carry on with the talks,” he quipped.

Relocating isn’t on the cards either. Lim recently signed a three-year lease for his City Plaza outlet, even though the rent has “almost doubled” from the S$2,000 he was paying before. “This space is enough for me,” he said, reaffirming his resolve to stay small and keep things manageable.