Pies and kaya dessert among new items at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's upcoming Nex outlet

WHY EXPAND AFTER A CENTURY?

Ebb & Flow CEO Lim Kian Chun, who grew up as neighbours with the founding Tan family and later spearheaded Chin Mee Chin's revival, said expanding beyond Katong had always been part of the family's hopes for the brand.

"This year, we finally felt that we had the right team, systems and operational foundation in place to take that first step," he told 8days.sg.

"Nex was a natural choice because it is one of Singapore's busiest community hubs. It allows us to bring Chin Mee Chin to a wider audience while staying true to what has made the brand special for generations."

The company plans to open more outlets next year.

FRESH TAKE ON THE KATONG OUTLET WITH EXTENDED HOURS

Don't expect a replica of the Katong outlet.

While the new space takes inspiration from the East Coast Road shophouse, Lim said the team deliberately avoided recreating it.

"The retro charm of our Katong outlet works because it feels authentic to the space and its history as a conservation shophouse. The floor tiles, for example, are the original tiles from the 1940s," he explained.

Instead, the 26-seat self-service cafe reinterprets familiar Chin Mee Chin design cues in a more contemporary way. References to the original tile patterns, striped motifs and the confectionery's signature seaside blue-and-cream colour palette can be found throughout the space, alongside a mix of booth and table seating, open bakery displays and a visible coffee counter.

Another key difference? The Nex outlet will stay open till 9.30pm so customers can enjoy the brand's offerings for dinner.