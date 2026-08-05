Pies and kaya dessert among new items at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery's upcoming Nex outlet
It’s the 101-year-old institution's first-ever branch outside its iconic Katong shophouse. There will be both old and new bites here, mostly at the same prices.
Fans of Chin Mee Chin Confectionery will soon be able to enjoy its famed kaya buns along with new offerings like sandwiches and savoury pies well past tea time when it opens its second outlet at Nex mall on Aug 8.
The new outlet, located near one of Serangoon MRT Station’s exits, is the 101-year-old institution's first-ever branch outside its iconic Katong shophouse.
Founded in 1925, Chin Mee Chin first opened along East Coast Road and became famous for its old-school bakes and retro ambience.
It closed in 2018 due to manpower issues and a lack of succession planning, but was revived in 2021 by homegrown F&B group Ebb & Flow, in partnership with the founding Tan family. Ebb & Flow also operates the casual Italian chain Casa Vostra,
WHY EXPAND AFTER A CENTURY?
Ebb & Flow CEO Lim Kian Chun, who grew up as neighbours with the founding Tan family and later spearheaded Chin Mee Chin's revival, said expanding beyond Katong had always been part of the family's hopes for the brand.
"This year, we finally felt that we had the right team, systems and operational foundation in place to take that first step," he told 8days.sg.
"Nex was a natural choice because it is one of Singapore's busiest community hubs. It allows us to bring Chin Mee Chin to a wider audience while staying true to what has made the brand special for generations."
The company plans to open more outlets next year.
FRESH TAKE ON THE KATONG OUTLET WITH EXTENDED HOURS
Don't expect a replica of the Katong outlet.
While the new space takes inspiration from the East Coast Road shophouse, Lim said the team deliberately avoided recreating it.
"The retro charm of our Katong outlet works because it feels authentic to the space and its history as a conservation shophouse. The floor tiles, for example, are the original tiles from the 1940s," he explained.
Instead, the 26-seat self-service cafe reinterprets familiar Chin Mee Chin design cues in a more contemporary way. References to the original tile patterns, striped motifs and the confectionery's signature seaside blue-and-cream colour palette can be found throughout the space, alongside a mix of booth and table seating, open bakery displays and a visible coffee counter.
Another key difference? The Nex outlet will stay open till 9.30pm so customers can enjoy the brand's offerings for dinner.
SOME KATONG FAVOURITES WON'T BE AVAILABLE
The menu still features Chin Mee Chin signatures like its house-made lemak kaya on toasted buns (S$2.80 each), as well as favourites like luncheon meat buns (S$2.80) and curry chicken rice (S$9.80).
Missing, however, are old-school favourites like the well-loved cream horns, chiffon cakes and cupcakes, which remain exclusive to Katong as they require production methods better suited to the flagship.
The items could be introduced later once operations have stabilised and if customer demand is strong.
BUNS NO LONGER CHARCOAL-TOASTED
One tradition that won't be making the trip to Nex is charcoal-toasted buns. Due to mall safety regulations, the new outlet uses an electric grill instead.
PRICES LARGELY UNCHANGED
Prices remain largely in line with Katong's.
Signature buns still cost S$2.80 each, while kopi and teh start from S$2.20. Toast sets, however, now start from S$6.50 – up from S$6.20 – as drinks are served in larger portions.
NEW DISHES TO TRY
Leading the new line-up is the kaya custard choux au craquelin (S$3), a reimagining of Chin Mee Chin's iconic kaya cream puff featuring a crisp craquelin shell filled with the confectionery's house-made kaya custard. It is also available in a dark chocolate version (S$3).
There's also a new sandwich range featuring smashed fried chicken with sambal (S$10), grilled kaffir lime chicken (S$8.80), and sambal tuna (S$7.80).
Other additions include nasi lemak with fried chicken cutlet (S$10.80), black pepper beef pie (S$4.80) and mushroom danish (S$3.60).
New drinks include kaya cloud kopi and salted gula melaka cloud kopi (both S$5.50), which put a new spin on the confectionery's signature kopi, as well as pandan tea (S$3), roselle cucumber (S$4.50) and calamansi Yakult (S$4.50).
For now, all the new items are exclusive to Nex and could eventually be introduced in Katong if they're well-received.
Chin Mee Chin Confectionery opens on Aug 8 at B2-60/61, NEX, 23 Serangoon Central, Singapore 556083. Open daily 8am to 9.30pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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