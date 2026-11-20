If you frequent the East Coast area, you might have come across The Mango Tree, a casual 50-seat restaurant known for its coastal Indian fare, including signature dishes such as mango curry and naan, garlic crab and Alleppey fish curry, a tangy dish from Kerala.

Over the past 25 years, the restaurant has operated at four locations around East Coast, including i12 Katong and Katong Square, relocating due to mall renovations and rental issues. Its regulars, however, continued following it from one outlet to another.

On Jul 18, it returned to its original home along East Coast Road, opening just opposite the mango tree that inspired its name.

But here's something you might not know about the people behind the restaurant: they're a Chinese-Malay couple who had little knowledge of Indian food when they first started out.