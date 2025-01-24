Unpopular opinion: Yusheng just isn’t that yummy, and bak kwa owes me an explanation

Most Chinese festivals are closely identified with a food of some kind. There's the mooncake festival, the dumpling festival, the tangyuan festival. Yes, we of Chinese ethnicity love food so much, even our ghosts are hungry.

But there's one festival in the year that isn't chiefly about eating a particular dish to commemorate it. Chinese New Year is the festival that instead, reminds us of what's truly important in our cultural tradition: A generous bank balance! Because there are some things that money can't buy, but food isn't one of them.

Indeed, the Lunar New Year is a festival of largesse. Instead of just one dish, we celebrate with a long list of eats – with specifics varying from region to region – and the holiday season isn’t complete without each and every one of them. Just ask the cashiers at Sheng Siong who can no longer feel their thumbs.

But there are some Chinese New Year foods, I think, that aren’t batting 100. They’re not pulling their weight.

I mean, nian gao – fantastic. Pineapple tarts – worth the calories. Those little spicy shrimp roll snacks – I'd name my firstborn after them. But then along comes a pomelo, and it’s not terrible, but it’s a bit take-it-or-leave-it. Like, there’s no qualitative difference between eating pomelo and spending your time debating whether “Chinese New Year” or “Lunar New Year” is more politically correct.

“How dare you! Pomelo* is my all-time favourite food and our forefathers gave their blood, sweat and tears so we could have it, and it’s unconstitutional to say you don’t like it!” All right, see? I’ve written your comments myself so you don’t have to. It is probably the case that I haven’t had the life-changing versions of these foods that you have. Lucky you. Feel free to send me some.

In the meantime, here are five other festive foods I’m a little, to use a technical term, over – even though I’d throw a fit if they weren’t around, of course. Because what’s Chinese New Year without them?

*Replace with your favourite Chinese New Year food

1. YUSHENG