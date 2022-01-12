Chinese New Year 2022: 5 restaurant options for your reunion dinner

WHERE: YAN

ORDER: A must have is Yan’s signature savoury Abalone and Salmon with Gold Foil Lo Hei in "Shun De" Style (from S$92++), featuring a mountain of crispy vermicelli crowned with shredded purple and yellow sweet potatoes, pickled ginger and gold flakes.

There is also the Harvest Pen Cai (from S$325++) with 18 delicacies including six-head abalone, king grouper fillet, sea cucumber, prawns, whole conpoy and collagen-rich pork tendons.

Other dish highlights from their set menus include: Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Morel "Yang Du Jun" and Fish Maw; Steamed Soon Hock with Preserved Lemon Peel Sauce; and Wok-fried Local Lobster Tail with Crab Meat and Crab Roe Superior Sauce.

ADDRESS: #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

BOOK: Click here for reservations or more information.