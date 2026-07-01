Culinary Class Wars star Choi Hyun-seok is in Singapore for The Black Pearl collaboration

South Korean celebrity chef Choi Hyun-seok is currently in Singapore for a two-day collaboration, from Jun 30 to Jul 1, with Cantonese restaurant The Black Pearl.

Choi, 53, is the owner of the acclaimed Seoul fine dining restaurant Choi Dot, and is known to worldwide audiences for starring in the hit Netflix cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars and the variety show Chef & My Fridge.

The collaboration sees Choi and Dee Chan, executive chef of The Black Pearl, working on an eight-course menu comprising both Korean and Cantonese fare. According to guests who attended the session on Jun 30, some of the items served included Hanwoo beef tartare, seven-day-aged roasted duck breast and wild mushroom gukbap.