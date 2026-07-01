Culinary Class Wars star Choi Hyun-seok is in Singapore for The Black Pearl collaboration
The celebrity chef has a two-day collaboration with Cantonese restaurant The Black Pearl. He also visited Milli: Sky Dining & Bar.
South Korean celebrity chef Choi Hyun-seok is currently in Singapore for a two-day collaboration, from Jun 30 to Jul 1, with Cantonese restaurant The Black Pearl.
Choi, 53, is the owner of the acclaimed Seoul fine dining restaurant Choi Dot, and is known to worldwide audiences for starring in the hit Netflix cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars and the variety show Chef & My Fridge.
The collaboration sees Choi and Dee Chan, executive chef of The Black Pearl, working on an eight-course menu comprising both Korean and Cantonese fare. According to guests who attended the session on Jun 30, some of the items served included Hanwoo beef tartare, seven-day-aged roasted duck breast and wild mushroom gukbap.
Choi also visited the brand-new F&B concept Milli that's co-founded by Labyrinth’s Han Liguang. Han, who also goes by LG Han, previously competed against Choi in an episode of Chef & My Fridge.
During his visit to Milli, Choi ate Han's "Korean rendition of chili crab" and a strawberry bingsu, amongst other things.
According to Han, Choi "approved" of his chilli crab dish, which led to Han jokingly stating that "it was time for a rematch".