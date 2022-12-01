Turkey ‘masak merah’, DIY popiah, Eurasian dishes: What to order for your holiday feast with a twist at home

For many of us, the Christmas feast is the meal we look forward to most. When family and friends come together to share a tradition of roast turkeys, hams and log cakes that speak of our colonial past, never mind that the majority of us today have never lived it.

Which is why it is also easy to shake off those shackles and reach for feasting foods that veer from the holiday classics. A DIY popiah party, high tea instead of dinner, oysters for washing down the champagne… the point of the Christmas meal, especially among those who do not celebrate it as a religious holiday, is kinship, bonding, and well, a happy excuse to indulge.

Here’s a selection of delicious-sounding options to partake with your nearest and dearest in the warmth of home.

ASIAN-FLAVOURED ROASTS: FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

If you want a roasted bird but also a Singaporean-style meal, head to Fullerton Hotel Singapore where the roast turkey is “masak merah” and the roasted Irish duck is served with a spicy kicap manis sauce.