Renowned Hong Kong-based Singaporean food critic Chua Lam dies at age 83

Chua Lam, one of Asia’s most renowned food critics and columnists to make a mark on Hong Kong’s entertainment and culinary scene, died on Wednesday (Jun 25), at the age of 83.

His death was announced on Chua’s Facebook account on Friday afternoon, with the social media post saying that he died peacefully at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital in the company of his family and friends.

“In accordance with Chua’s wishes, no ceremony will be held, and his body was cremated to avoid disturbing his relatives and friends,” the post said.

Chua was the author of dozens of books, including travel journals, food critiques and texts on life philosophies, and hosted several cuisine appreciation and travel shows.

Born in Singapore in 1941, Chua developed an interest in film, arts and literature from a young age. He published his first article in newspaper Nanyang Siang Pau at the age of 14. Two years later, he left the city state to study in Japan and majored in film.

After travelling around New York, Seoul, as well as cities in India and Nepal, he settled down in Hong Kong in 1963 and worked for several years in the film production industry for Shaw Brothers Studio and Golden Harvest.

He produced flicks such as Jackie Chan’s Wheels On Meals, Armour Of God and Mr Nice Guy.

In 1989, he co-hosted Celebrity Talk Show on Asia Television with his friends Ni Kuang and James Wong Jim, which caused a sensation.

The programme featured numerous Hong Kong movie stars and artists of the era, including Joey Wong Cho-Yee, Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing and Maggie Cheung Man-yuk.

Starting in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he entered the catering industry, including producing food and beverage reviews, as well as running his own restaurants.

Chua was celebrated for his discerning palate and his dedication to unearthing the finest gastronomic experiences. In recent years, he organised special culinary tours across Asia and around the world.

These tours often involved sampling dishes from four or five restaurants per day to identify and recommend the very best local speciality foods, a process he frequently detailed in his newspaper columns.

He also served as a consultant for the popular mainland Chinese food documentaries A Bite Of China and Once Upon A Bite.

Two years ago, while trying to help his wife up after a fall at their home, he suffered a severe hip injury that required surgery. His wife died while he was still recovering from the operation.

Despite these challenges, Chua continued to reflect on life, a process that culminated in the release of his memoirs earlier this year, titled Lived.

In the book, he shared his past experiences, his positive attitude towards life and his deep appreciation for food.

In 2008, he once said: “Death has never been taboo for me. It is inevitable. And I think we should learn how to prepare for our own death better.

“If I sensed that my time was about to end, I’d hold a big party and say goodbye to all my friends, then hide myself away. I have land in Chiang Mai.

“I would like my ashes scattered in Victoria Harbour, though.”

This article was first published on SCMP.