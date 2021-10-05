Kitchen Stories: The sommelier who majored in psychology

He paid his way through school, working as a system researcher for the cognitive department at Rutgers University and at a local restaurant. “In the mornings, I would take classes, then in the evenings, I would work in the restaurant,” he said.

A psychology background undoubtedly helps when he’s wearing his sommelier hat.

Reading the customer, for example, is a huge part of the job. Based on little things like the kind of water they order and the questions they ask about the menu, he can predict, based on the patterns he’s observed through serving thousands of guests, what their preferences might be.

“If someone says, ‘I like something smooth’, I know they don’t like acid or tannins. ‘I want something interesting’ – oh, they're into natural wines. All these little questions that I’ve been asked millions of times in the past – by now, I know.

“The number one question that I’d say tells me about the person is when they say, ‘What’s good?’ It tells me that the person wants to put his night’s experience in your hands. As long as I can explain why I chose something, this person is going to enjoy the night. Sometimes, people find it difficult to express what they like, so you kind of have to bring it out from little statements they make. No one is going to come and say, ‘I want something floral, aromatic, from high altitude vineyards'.”

Just like in his school days, “We have a lot of research and data analysis – basically what works, what doesn't work. If it doesn't work, change it. And keep evolving – don’t stick to just the same concept. I’m always looking at what’s coming in”.

There are sommeliers who choose wines based on what they themselves like, but being good at the job means “you have to learn to be part of your team. You have to understand your chef’s cuisine. You have to understand who your customer base is”.

Do sommeliers read people for cues based on their appearance? “I remember when I was working in New York, my mentors, the head sommeliers, would say, ‘You see the watch, or the ring, on the lady? Now, you can push the sales. Don't be shy! 96 Dom Perignon? Of course!’” He laughed. “Of course, that shouldn't be the way, and that doesn't always work, but I know in this industry, people do that.”

DISRUPTING, DEFYING, DEMOCRATISING