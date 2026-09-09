Cinnabon Singapore announces closure of its last outlet at Ion Orchard

American cinnamon roll chain Cinnabon will close its last Singapore outlet at Ion Orchard on Sep 22, marking the end of the brand's latest chapter in the country.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Sep 8).

"From our very first Bon to the many that followed, you have made Cinnabon part of your cravings, catch-ups, celebrations and everyday moments. Now, it is time for one last Bon together," the post said.

"To everyone who has visited, shared a Bon with us and supported us along the way – thank you for being part of our journey."

Cinnabon's Ion Orchard outlet is currently its only listed Singapore location. The brand's website lists the store at basement level four of Ion Orchard, while its earlier outlets at Raffles City Shopping Centre and Jewel Changi Airport have already closed.

The American bakery chain, known for its cinnamon rolls and cream cheese frosting, previously had a presence in Singapore before leaving the market in 2002.

Cinnabon returned to Singapore in February 2023 with an outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre, followed by branches at Jewel Changi Airport and Ion Orchard.

Several dessert businesses in Singapore have also announced closures in recent months, including Tom's Palette and Pantler, although the latter subsequently announced that a new owner will be taking over the business.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Cinnabon Singapore for comment.