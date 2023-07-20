French restaurant Claudine’s vintage food truck serves gourmet snacks from S$16

This is chef-patron Julien Royer’s (also of three-Michelin-starred fine-diner Odette) latest al fresco addition to his well-loved brasserie housed in a former chapel.

Prices start from S$16 at the truck for a snack and go up to S$28 for a sandwich. As a rough comparison, the average cost of a meal per head at Claudine is around S$120 (prices for a main course range from S$58 to S$78 on the dinner menu).

THE LOOK

The cute yet chic setup has low tables and lounge chairs that seat 25 pax around the truck. Chef Royer tells 8days.sg La Petite Terrace is designed to recreate the spirit of a French guinguette-style establishment.

According to My French Country Home magazine, guinguettes are old-school “outdoor restaurants featuring small dance venues (nicknamed after a popular, poor-quality white wine called Guinguet)".

But no, you won’t find any low-quality vino at this gourmet food truck, thank you very much.