French restaurant Claudine’s vintage food truck serves gourmet snacks from S$16
Blood sausage hot dog and wine, anyone? The gorgeous truck is custom-made in France, with tables and chairs around it for a casual yet chic meal.
If you see a quaint red truck parked outside charming French brasserie Claudine on Dempsey Hill, we won’t blame you for being tempted to stop for a glass of rosé and refined nibble.
The mobile kitchen, christened La Petite Terrace, is housed in a handsome refurbished vintage vehicle that’s custom-designed in France. If not for our humid weather, the setup looks like it could be somewhere in the French countryside. It operates from Tuesday to Sunday evenings and will be a permanent fixture.
La Petite Terrace’s exclusive menu offers savoury bites, including French brasserie classics and home-style recipes. Everything is prepared in the truck’s mini kitchen, manned by staff from Claudine’s kitchen team. While it’s self-service here, the food is served on ceramic plates.
This is chef-patron Julien Royer’s (also of three-Michelin-starred fine-diner Odette) latest al fresco addition to his well-loved brasserie housed in a former chapel.
Prices start from S$16 at the truck for a snack and go up to S$28 for a sandwich. As a rough comparison, the average cost of a meal per head at Claudine is around S$120 (prices for a main course range from S$58 to S$78 on the dinner menu).
THE LOOK
The cute yet chic setup has low tables and lounge chairs that seat 25 pax around the truck. Chef Royer tells 8days.sg La Petite Terrace is designed to recreate the spirit of a French guinguette-style establishment.
According to My French Country Home magazine, guinguettes are old-school “outdoor restaurants featuring small dance venues (nicknamed after a popular, poor-quality white wine called Guinguet)".
But no, you won’t find any low-quality vino at this gourmet food truck, thank you very much.
THE MENU
There are six small bites and four bigger ones. The larger plates include the Bikini Sandwich, Jamon Duculty, St Nectaire (S$28), Claudine’s hybrid take on two sandwich classics – the French croque monsieur and Spanish bikini sarnie. There’s also the Black Pudding Hot Dog, Fried Onions, Mustard (S$22), featuring a rustic blood sausage in a bun topped with sliced onions, fried shallots and mustard compote.
Here are other snacks to consider (all small bites):
OBSIBLUE PRAWN & GUACAMOLE, BLACK RICE CRACKER, S$18
Premium New Zealand prawns served on black rice crackers with guacamole and paprika mayonnaise.
JARDIN DE RABELAIS TOMATO & MUSTARD TARTELETTE, S$16
Tartare of tomato from Loire Valley, served in a tartlet shell with a dab of mustard.
RYE CRACKER, PETUNA TROUT, DILL & FRESH CHEESE, S$18
Basically a fancier version of a smoked salmon canape.
Drinks include cocktails such as the Singapore Spritz (S$20) and wines from S$18 to S$26 a glass.
La Petite Terrace is located by the front door of Claudine restaurant at 39C Harding Road, Singapore 249541. Open Tue-Sun, 5pm to 10pm. No reservations required.
This story was originally published in 8Days.