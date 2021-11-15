Sneak peek at Claudine: Odette chef Julien Royer’s new French restaurant in Dempsey

Chef Julien Royer must have had his ear talked off about how lovely but rare a treat dining at three-Michelin-starred Odette is. We surmise this because we personally have done this ourselves at some point.

Well, now he can tell people like us, “There’s Claudine”.

His third restaurant (after three-Michelin-starred Odette and one-starred Louise in Hong Kong) opens on Tuesday (Nov 16) in the Dempsey area, and if enjoying champagne and oysters in an erstwhile chapel sounds like your idea of a gastronomic good time, then you’ve come to the right place.

Claudine takes over the space of The White Rabbit, located in a former military chapel built in the 1930s. Like Odette, the restaurant is opened in partnership with The Lo & Behold Group, under which the now-defunct White Rabbit also sheltered.

The beautiful heritage building has been given a cosmetic refresh, as well as a layout redesign – a large, bright open kitchen now occupies one end, while the bar sits at the opposite end under a carefully preserved stained-glass window.

The chapel’s original elements, like its wrought-iron window grilles, are balanced out by bold design touches such as a deep red ceiling and a 15m-long decorative light snaking across the dining room, as well as mirrored lamps reminiscent of traditional French bistros and striking panels of dried grasses.

