I used to think everyone ate this kueh on Hari Raya. It made me sad that that’s not true

I try to bake every Ramadan. I’m by no means a baker – I don’t have a sweet tooth and I’m not fond of bread. I also don’t like coconut (important information for later).

But in the last few weeks of Ramadan, that final stretch before Hari Raya, I have to have the smell of baking in my house.

So I bake. Mini cups of crunchy cornflakes, kept together with a rich glue of honey and butter. Enough to fill a couple of baking trays and paint a picture of the industrious housewife. Enough to keep the kueh jars in my home and at my parents’ filled for a few weeks of festive merriment.

I don’t know how or when it happened but honey cornflakes have become a ubiquitous Hari Raya snack.

Again, I’m not a baker, so I’m thankful for this new development. It ticks all my boxes: It’s quick to bake and easy to make – a meditative experience for an anxious person, and everyone loves it so it’ll never get wasted.

Also, the smell. Every time I make this, I feel like putting up a “Free smells” sign at my window like they do at Famous Amos.

But sometimes, instead of honey cornflakes, I wished I was making coconut candy.