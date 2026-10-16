10 years of The Coconut Club: How its S$12.80 nasi lemak challenged the way we value local food

It’s been 10 years since The Coconut Club first opened its doors serving S$12.80 nasi lemak to a mildly scandalised public.

Managing partner Daniel Sia, who has headed it up for the last five years, recalls that “I myself was skeptical when it first opened. I was like, ‘Seriously? Why is it so expensive?’

“But, when I tried it – I wouldn't say it changed my life, but it did change my perception,” he chuckled. Impressed by the quality of the ingredients, “I said, ‘If you compare this to a similarly-priced product, it's worth the money."

The Coconut Club was co-founded in Singapore in 2016 by Lee Eng Su, who set out to elevate the humble nasi lemak through painstaking attention to ingredients, particularly freshly squeezed coconut milk.

Its original S$12.80 nasi lemak raised eyebrows at a time when the dish was largely associated with inexpensive hawker fare, but the restaurant soon attracted a loyal following and earned Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition.

It helped that, just two months after the opening in October, the restaurant received a high-profile endorsement when then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted then-Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte there over a nasi lemak meal.