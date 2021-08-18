Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Cognac connoisseurs, rejoice: Martell unveils limited edition 100-year-old cognac
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Cognac connoisseurs, rejoice: Martell unveils limited edition 100-year-old cognac

The Martell Centenary 1921 will have a limited quantity of 70 worldwide, with just five bottles allocated to Singapore.

Cognac connoisseurs, rejoice: Martell unveils limited edition 100-year-old cognac
The Martell Centenary 1921 is one of the finest eaux-de-vie in the Martell cellars. (Photo: Pernod Ricard)
Maxine Koh
18 Aug 2021 07:12AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 07:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

For the first time since its inception, Martell has released a rare collection of cognacs that have passed the 100-year milestone. 

The Martell Centenary 1921, part of the French cognac house’s Ultra Prestige Range, embodies some of the finest spirits from their cellars. 

Cognac aficionados can discover notes of candied fruit and a hint of orange zest on the nose. Meanwhile, the palate boasts notes of honey, coupled with hints of red and black fruit and dried tobacco leaves.

Having reached aromatic maturity, it goes without saying that these centenarian cognacs possess great length on the palate and exceptional potential for ageing.

Known for their Cordon Bleu and Blue Swift collections, Martell’s latest offering also features remarkable attention to detail.

The cognac comes in a hand-crafted Baccarat crystal carafe, complete with a marquetry wooden box. (Photo: Pernod Ricard)

Each bottle of Martell Centenary 1921 will be presented in a Baccarat crystal carafe. Crafted entirely by hand, the decanter features hand-painted motifs of vine leaves and shoots, inspired by Martell’s iconic terroir.

The set comes with a handcrafted marquetry wooden box. Limited to 70 bottles worldwide, only five will be dedicated to Singapore. 

Related:

The cognac brand recently announced the return of its invite-only Prestige Dinner Series for high-net-worth clients and potential buyers. Featuring a tie-up with establishments such as Taste Paradise and Chinoiserie, its meals will pair dishes like braised wagyu beef cheek and fish maw soup with premium bottles such as Cordon Bleu, XO and Chanteloup XXO.

Five bottles of the Martell Centenary 1921 will be allocated to Singapore. Retail prices are available upon request.

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

food & drink gastronomy

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us