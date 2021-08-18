Cognac connoisseurs, rejoice: Martell unveils limited edition 100-year-old cognac

For the first time since its inception, Martell has released a rare collection of cognacs that have passed the 100-year milestone.

The Martell Centenary 1921, part of the French cognac house’s Ultra Prestige Range, embodies some of the finest spirits from their cellars.

Cognac aficionados can discover notes of candied fruit and a hint of orange zest on the nose. Meanwhile, the palate boasts notes of honey, coupled with hints of red and black fruit and dried tobacco leaves.

Having reached aromatic maturity, it goes without saying that these centenarian cognacs possess great length on the palate and exceptional potential for ageing.

Known for their Cordon Bleu and Blue Swift collections, Martell’s latest offering also features remarkable attention to detail.