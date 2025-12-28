How ChatGPT tried to help me with cooking - but couldn't teach me to love it

When I tell people I can cook, it doesn’t mean I do.

Sure, if I absolutely must enter the kitchen, my food will be edible. It may not win any Michelin stars, but neither will it be on Singapore Food Agency’s blacklist. It will be sustenance even if not satisfaction.

The whole shebang of preparing a meal from scratch, from ideation to plating, invariably reminds me of one of life’s harsh truths: Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

So when I was invited to a festive cook-off with OpenAI Singapore in early December that promised to show how ChatGPT could help with planning and cooking for the holidays by getting attendees to participate in a mock culinary contest, I was, obviously, sceptical.

Unless the artificial intelligence (AI) chat bot literally dons an apron and seasons my chicken for me, it is just a backseat driver. I need less, not more, chatter when I’m trying to remember if I’ve salted my pasta.

But I often tout the common refrain, “I want AI to do my dishes and laundry”, which proposes that in its ideal state, AI should grant us more time for the work we love by taking on the chores we don’t.

I wanted to give ChatGPT a chance to prove it could indeed help with my most hated chore. After all, I was obsessed with Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, so perhaps making the leap from couch to kitchen wasn't that unimaginable.

At the very least, I hoped its often-sychophantic persona would hallucinate that I was reality TV material so I’d be motivated to prove it right.

A PROMISING START?

The rules were straightforward – or as straightforward as they could be for people who should’ve never passed Home Economics in secondary school.

Attendees were split into groups of four to five for the cook-off, which was held at The Providore Cooking Studio.

Choosing six ingredients from what was provided, each group had to create and cook a dish that could feed one to two, based on a randomly assigned theme. And we had 45 minutes to complete everything.