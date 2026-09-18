Crystal Jade has now closed 5 Singapore outlets in 2026, with Clementi Mall and Jurong Point the latest

Crystal Jade has closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlets at The Clementi Mall and Jurong Point.

The two closures bring the homegrown Chinese restaurant group’s total number of shuttered outlets in Singapore this year to five.

Crystal Jade confirmed in a statement that its Clementi Mall restaurant ceased operations on Sep 15, while its Jurong Point branch closed on Friday (Sep 18).

The latest closures are part of an ongoing review of the group’s operations, which may result in further initiatives including the closure of other outlets. Crystal Jade said details would be shared with relevant stakeholders when appropriate.

Employees affected by the closures were informed directly, with the company offering opportunities for redeployment within the group where possible.

“We are grateful for customers who support Crystal Jade. Singapore remains our home market, and we are committed to maintaining a sustainable presence here,” the group said.

The closures follow the shuttering of Crystal Jade’s Great World restaurant earlier this month. Its last day of operations was Sep 1, with the group similarly citing its ongoing operational review.

Crystal Jade also closed outlets at Hillion Mall and Suntec City earlier this year. In June 2025, its Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao restaurant in Holland Village closed after two decades in the neighbourhood.

Following the latest closures, Crystal Jade’s website lists 13 restaurants in Singapore across six brands.

Its Hong Kong Kitchen brand will have four remaining locations: At Causeway Point, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, One Holland Village and Tampines 1.

Crystal Jade, founded in Singapore in 1991, grew into a major Chinese restaurant group both locally and overseas, earning Michelin recognition for some of its restaurants. At its peak in 2015, it operated 120 restaurants worldwide, including 47 in Singapore.