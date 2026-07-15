Crystal Jade to shut Suntec City outlet, last day on Jul 15

Restaurant chain Crystal Jade will close its Suntec City outlet, with its last day of operations on Wednesday (Jul 15).

The Suntec City store is one of the outlets under its Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen banner, which serves Cantonese fare including dim sum, roasted meats and noodles.

No reason has been given for its closure.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Crystal Jade said that it "regularly reviews its operations and outlet network to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities".

The restaurant added that affected employees "have been informed directly" and that it will support them in this transition, "primarily through redeployment opportunities where possible".

The nearest Crystal Jade outlet to Suntec City is Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao at Bugis Junction.