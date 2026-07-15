Crystal Jade to shut Suntec City outlet, last day on Jul 15
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Crystal Jade said it "regularly reviews its operations and outlet network to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities".
Restaurant chain Crystal Jade will close its Suntec City outlet, with its last day of operations on Wednesday (Jul 15).
The Suntec City store is one of the outlets under its Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen banner, which serves Cantonese fare including dim sum, roasted meats and noodles.
No reason has been given for its closure.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Crystal Jade said that it "regularly reviews its operations and outlet network to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities".
The restaurant added that affected employees "have been informed directly" and that it will support them in this transition, "primarily through redeployment opportunities where possible".
The nearest Crystal Jade outlet to Suntec City is Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao at Bugis Junction.
The closure of Crystal Jade's Suntec City outlet comes months after the chain shut its Hillion Mall store.
On the restaurant's future, Crystal Jade said that Singapore is its home market and that it is "proud" of its "heritage and role in the dining ecosystem here".
The first Crystal Jade restaurant opened in 1991 at the now-defunct Cairnhill Hotel. In 2016, its Crystal Jade Golden Palace store at The Paragon received a Michelin star.
"We will continue to assess other opportunities going forward, keeping in mind strategic priorities and the economic attractiveness of outlets," added Crystal Jade.
"We thank our customers for their loyalty and support, and we look to strengthen our business so that we can maintain a sustainable long-term presence here."