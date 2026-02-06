You can soon eat dishes by Culinary Class Wars star Jung Ho-young in Singapore
Jung Ho-young's much-talked-about monkfish liver chawanmushi and specialities from his Jeju restaurant, Udon Caden, will be available here soon.
If you’ve drooled over the creations by Culinary Class Wars Season 2 finalist Chef Jung Ho-young on the Netflix Korean cooking reality series, you can soon taste them right here in Singapore.
Yes, the “dancing fairy” is coming to town, and he’s bringing his much buzzed-about monkfish liver chawanmushi along for the ride.
Fresh off charming viewers with his swagger, K-pop dance moves and culinary chops on the hit cooking competition, the top-four finalist and White Spoon chef will be here for a limited-time collaboration with Korean hot stone grill specialist Bulgogi Syo. The Singapore-based restaurant chain is owned by Korean restaurant group Seorae.
With 26 years of culinary experience, the celebrity chef is known for his Japanese-Korean dishes that balance finesse with fun.
For six months from Mar 9, all four Bulgogi Syo outlets, including Bugis Junction and VivoCity, will serve a special menu featuring dishes that made Chef Jung a fan-favourite, alongside signatures from his Jeju restaurant, Udon Caden, which runs as an udon spot by day and an izakaya at night. Think of it as his greatest hits at “everyday prices”, no passport required.
According to Bulgogi Syo, the collaboration came together naturally after Chef Jung was introduced to their team.
What followed were months of menu discussions and planning, before they decided to bring his signature dishes to Singapore for a limited run, giving diners the chance to finally experience his cooking beyond the screen.
To ensure the dishes stay true to Chef Jung’s vision, Bulgogi Syo’s team first travelled to Jeju to meet the chef and learn more about his signature dishes. Chef Jung and his team then came to Singapore to train Bulgogi Syo’s chefs hands-on, fine-tuning techniques and flavours so every dish remains faithful to the restaurant's signature fire-driven cooking.
Fans of the show will be familiar with the Monkfish Liver Chawanmushi (S$10.90), where charcoal-grilled monkfish and soy-braised monkfish liver come together in a silky steamed egg custard, finished with yuzu peel and a hint of wasabi.
Other highlights include the Citrus-Soy Grilled Cod Fish (S$25.90), lightly grilled and glazed with dashi soy lemon sauce and the Grilled Sea Eel Renkon Manju with Crab Sauce (S$39.90). The eel is braised on one side and grilled on the other, served with a crisp lotus root pastry and crab broth.
From Udon Caden, Chef Jung brings over his Signature Beef Curry Udon (S$19.90) with Grilled Yakibuta (S$3 each), featuring handmade udon noodles in a mild curry with beef and potatoes, paired with smoky grilled pork belly skewers.
Rounding things off is the Creamy Prawn Croquette With Sesame Sauce (S$12.90 for two pieces), which is crisp on the outside, creamy within, and filled with chunky prawns, served with a nutty roasted sesame dip.
Want to see the dancing fairy in action? You can reserve slots to meet Chef Jung on Mar 7 and watch him cook one to two dishes during a live cooking demonstration, while getting a first taste of the collaboration menu. Priority reservations open to Syo Rewards gold members from Feb 13, before opening to other Syo Rewards Members and the public on Feb 20.
Collab menu available from Mar 9. Bulgogi Syo has four outlets including #02-49, Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, S188021. Open daily from 11.30am to 10pm. More info via website or Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/