You can soon eat dishes by Culinary Class Wars star Jung Ho-young in Singapore

Fresh off charming viewers with his swagger, K-pop dance moves and culinary chops on the hit cooking competition, the top-four finalist and White Spoon chef will be here for a limited-time collaboration with Korean hot stone grill specialist Bulgogi Syo. The Singapore-based restaurant chain is owned by Korean restaurant group Seorae.

With 26 years of culinary experience, the celebrity chef is known for his Japanese-Korean dishes that balance finesse with fun.

For six months from Mar 9, all four Bulgogi Syo outlets, including Bugis Junction and VivoCity, will serve a special menu featuring dishes that made Chef Jung a fan-favourite, alongside signatures from his Jeju restaurant, Udon Caden, which runs as an udon spot by day and an izakaya at night. Think of it as his greatest hits at “everyday prices”, no passport required.

According to Bulgogi Syo, the collaboration came together naturally after Chef Jung was introduced to their team.

What followed were months of menu discussions and planning, before they decided to bring his signature dishes to Singapore for a limited run, giving diners the chance to finally experience his cooking beyond the screen.

To ensure the dishes stay true to Chef Jung’s vision, Bulgogi Syo’s team first travelled to Jeju to meet the chef and learn more about his signature dishes. Chef Jung and his team then came to Singapore to train Bulgogi Syo’s chefs hands-on, fine-tuning techniques and flavours so every dish remains faithful to the restaurant's signature fire-driven cooking.