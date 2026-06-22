Cafe-grocer Curly’s at Dempsey to undergo rebranding after just 7 months

Curly's, the Dempsey cafe-grocer that opened last November, is set to close for renovations and a rebrand just seven months after it opened its doors.

The current business model is being scrapped in favour of an entirely new direction for the space. Curly's was conceived by F&B company Ebb & Flow Group, whose portfolio includes pizza chain Casa Vostra, heritage kopitiam Chin Mee Chin Confectionery and Michelin-starred restaurant Willow.

The new eatery will involve chef Antonio Miscellaneo, co-owner of Casa Vostra and also the founder of Italian restaurant La Bottega.

The grocer-cafe announced the surprising news on Instagram on Jun 10.

"Curly's has always been shaped by curiosity, community, and a love for thoughtful food experiences," the post read. "We're preparing for an exciting new chapter and reimagined concept, with new experiences, menus and flavours to come."