Damian D'Silva’s new restaurant Rempapa will serve some forgotten Singapore heritage dishes

In his newest restaurant, Rempapa, which will open on Dec 2 at Park Place Residences at PLQ, he turns his focus to presenting local dishes that draw from all our cultures and races, forgotten dishes from our history, and new spins on familiar dishes, with the aim of engaging modern palates.

A plate of nasi lemak, for example, cannot give words to its own story – but D’Silva, who remembers waiting for banana-leaf-wrapped coconut rice and fish sold from the back of a bicycle as a child, knows some of the dish’s earliest iterations and details of how it has morphed over the years.

Born into a family of gourmets, some of his earliest memories involve enjoying his grandfather’s masterful cooking and performing chores in the kitchen for his grandmother.

Today, there is no one in the industry quite like him – someone so knowledgeable, accomplished and eloquent in local food lore, yet, after all these years, still so genuinely interested in talking to you about where to find the best char kway teow, what your favourite foods are and his own most cherished gastronomic memories.

A story about how, as a child, his father took him to Stanley Street to eat at one of the area’s many pushcart stalls takes on an almost cinematic quality as he tells it: The pushcart unfolding like a Transformer into a dining counter; stools appearing and being set out; and a smorgasbord of dishes, all cooked at home by the hawker, tantalisingly arrayed for diners to choose from.

The scene, of course, is now a bygone slice of history, but remains stamped in D’Silva’s elephant memory.