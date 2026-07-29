Dan's Steaks by former radio DJ Daniel Ong to shut down: 'Running a small business is incredibly tough'
Daniel Ong, who used to operate the now-defunct Twelve Cupcakes, announced on Tuesday (Jul 28) that he will be shutting down his last remaining Dan's Steaks outlet, citing rising costs.
Singaporean businessman and former radio DJ Daniel Ong, 50, will be shutting down his restaurant, Dan's Steaks, in "just a few months", citing rising costs.
In a social media post on Tuesday (Jul 28), Ong wrote that "the reality of running a restaurant has changed".
"Food costs continue to rise. Staff costs continue to rise. Rent continues to rise. With increasing competition all around us, it has become impossible to keep going sustainably," he added.
Dan's Steaks began as a home-based business during the pandemic before becoming a physical restaurant at Maju Avenue in 2021. Although Ong expanded with three outlets at Upper East Coast Road, Greenwood Avenue and The Star Vista, they have since closed – leaving the original Maju Avenue restaurant as its sole remaining outlet.
"Before we say goodbye, we'd love to see as many familiar faces as possible. Come by one last time. Share a steak with your family. Order your favourite dish. Mine is the beef ragu pasta and the ribeye!" wrote Ong.
Following a wave of support and well-wishes from the public after his initial announcement, Ong made a follow-up post on Wednesday morning, where he thanked customers and gave a few updates.
One of which was that the restaurant would shut down "in a few months".
"I hope business picks up enough for us to pay a portion of what we owe and help us close with dignity," wrote Ong, who also revealed that closing the previous outlets had left his team "with a six-figure debt" they're still trying to clear.
Ong also shared that Dan's Steaks will be rolling out several promotions, including "Dan's Disappearing Deals", which will feature exclusive offers on the restaurant's Instagram Stories. The restaurant will also remove GST from its menu prices starting Aug 1.
"Life is tough enough. We kept the prices flat so that you can eat without the nine per cent on top," wrote Ong.
Dan's Steaks isn't Ong's first venture into the F&B industry. In 2011, he co-founded the now-defunct cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes with his then-wife, Jaime Teo. In 2017, Twelve Cupcakes was sold to the Indian conglomerate, Dhunseri Group, before ceasing operations in 2025.
Other ventures started by Ong include the casual restaurant chain Rookery, as well as Mischief at Esplanade. Both concepts have since closed down.