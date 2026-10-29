Home-based business in Bukit Batok by former fine dining chef sells doughnut burgers, Angus beef pasta and more

After almost a decade in restaurant kitchens, including Michelin-starred establishments, Clement Goh quit the industry at 26 due to burnout.

He spent nearly four years in corporate food sales before finding his way back to the stove – this time, at his parents’ HDB flat.

Dirty Pasta started when Goh, who cooked pasta for his family almost every night, decided to try selling his dishes on Grab.

What began as a side hustle has since become a full-time business. Most orders come through Grab, while nearby customers collect their food from the kitchen window.

He started cooking professionally at around 18, first at Carl’s Jr, before moving on to restaurants including Izy Dining & Bar.

Around 2018, he joined the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred The Kitchen at Bacchanalia as chef de partie.

He later became head chef at three Club Street establishments, including Nutmeg & Clove and Chinese-American restaurant Zui Hong Lou.

But he missed hands-on cooking, having spent much of his time as head chef developing menus and training staff.

Hoping to get back behind the stove, he joined French chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s now-defunct one-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic at Raffles Hotel.