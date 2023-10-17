Creator of Dona Manis Cake Shop’s famous banana pie dies at 93

NETIZENS REMEMBER HIM

Tributes poured in from netizens who grew up on Tan’s pastries, including Facebook user Don Leow, who posted on foodie group Heritage SG Food.

In his post, he remembered Tan as being well-spoken in English and was “always confident to promote his pie whenever (people purchased) his pastries”.

Leow also recounted taking a one-hour bus ride to Katong Shopping Centre in his teenage years to buy PC games, and would buy banana pies and chocolate cream horns from Dona Manis as snacks.

“Dona Manis pastries are fast food for us kids be it banana pies or chocolate cream cones will be enough to feed and energise us to spend the whole afternoon till evening to shop and clone pc games (sic),” he wrote.

GAVE FREE PASTRIES TO CASH-STRAPPED KIDS

He also recalled that Tan was “always kind to us children and sometimes gave away free pastries to us knowing we have little to spare for food when all are used on PC games. He may be gone but not forgotten”.

Dona Manis Cake Shop is located at 865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-93, Katong Shopping Centre, Singapore 437844. Open Mon-Sat, 9am to 4.30pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days.