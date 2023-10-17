Creator of Dona Manis Cake Shop’s famous banana pie dies at 93
The late Tan Tieow Teong was a familiar sight at the well-loved bakery in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre.
Savvy folks who visit Katong Shopping Centre would know to make a beeline for the basement, where the well-loved Dona Manis Cake Shop has been operating since 1992.
It is famous for its banana pie and chocolate tarts, which are snapped up almost as soon as they are freshly out of the oven.
Although the shop is mainly run by husband and wife Tan Keng Eng and Soh Tho Lang, the creator of the famed banana pie is said to be one Tan Tieow Teong, who co-founded the bakery in 1992 and was a familiar sight there with his snow-white hair and gentle demeanour.
PASSED AWAY AT 93
On Saturday (Oct 14), Dona Manis Cake Shop announced on its Facebook page that Mr Tan had died aged 93 the day before.
No reason was given for his passing, though the post praised Mr Tan as a “well-known and humble boss (who took the bus to work till the age of 90). Thank you for everything. You will be missed”.
NETIZENS REMEMBER HIM
Tributes poured in from netizens who grew up on Tan’s pastries, including Facebook user Don Leow, who posted on foodie group Heritage SG Food.
In his post, he remembered Tan as being well-spoken in English and was “always confident to promote his pie whenever (people purchased) his pastries”.
Leow also recounted taking a one-hour bus ride to Katong Shopping Centre in his teenage years to buy PC games, and would buy banana pies and chocolate cream horns from Dona Manis as snacks.
“Dona Manis pastries are fast food for us kids be it banana pies or chocolate cream cones will be enough to feed and energise us to spend the whole afternoon till evening to shop and clone pc games (sic),” he wrote.
GAVE FREE PASTRIES TO CASH-STRAPPED KIDS
He also recalled that Tan was “always kind to us children and sometimes gave away free pastries to us knowing we have little to spare for food when all are used on PC games. He may be gone but not forgotten”.
Dona Manis Cake Shop is located at 865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-93, Katong Shopping Centre, Singapore 437844. Open Mon-Sat, 9am to 4.30pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.