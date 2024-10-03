Dona Manis Cake Shop has a pop-up booth at Takashimaya until Oct 14
You can buy Dona Manis' famous banana pie without travelling to the east, and even get it served with Creamier’s ice cream at the pop-up.
A while back, CNA Insider had a showdown of banana pies: Katong’s iconic piemaker Dona Manis Cake Shop versus newcomer Auntie Peng Banana Pie, which was set up right next door this year by Dona Manis’ former head baker Soh Tho Lang.
Dona Manis Cake Shop also underwent a seismic change of its own. Last October, its founder Tan Tieow Teong, who set up the shop and co-created the famed banana pie with Soh, passed away at 93. Tan’s sole bakery outlet is now run by his daughter Esther, 69.
Dona Manis Cake Shop announced on Sep 30 that it was "travelling" out of Katong for the first time and holding a two-week pop-up at Takashimaya’s Foodie Delights fair from Oct 1 to 14.
The bakery also gave its fans a heads-up to drop by the pop-up booth only in the afternoon on the first day, as its staff would be busy setting up shop in the morning.
8days.sg checked out the booth at noon on Oct 1, and saw a short queue waiting for banana pies, which are made at the Katong bakery and sent over to Orchard for a final stint in the ovens that Dona Manis has set up on-site.
Other than the Signature Original Banana Pie, there’s also Dona Manis’ Chocolate Banana Pie and Apple Crumble, available by the slice or whole.
Interestingly, the bakery has partnered with fellow homegrown brand Creamier ice cream for the pop-up, so customers can get a warm slice of pie topped with their choice of vanilla, chocolate or rum & raisin ice cream.
A slice of original banana pie here costs S$5.50 (two for S$10/ S$40 for a whole pie). The same pie at the Katong shop goes for S$3.50 a slice (S$33 whole). Each pie yields eight to 10 pieces, though Dona Manis’ staff told us that the individual slices are “cut bigger” at Takashimaya. Well, we suppose that’s the premium to pay for not having to travel all the way to Katong for our banana pie craving.
Dona Manis Cake Shop’s pop-up runs daily from Oct 1 to 14, 10am-9.30pm, at B2 Takashimaya Food Hall, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872.
This story was originally published in 8Days.