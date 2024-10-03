Dona Manis Cake Shop has a pop-up booth at Takashimaya until Oct 14

Dona Manis Cake Shop also underwent a seismic change of its own. Last October, its founder Tan Tieow Teong, who set up the shop and co-created the famed banana pie with Soh, passed away at 93. Tan’s sole bakery outlet is now run by his daughter Esther, 69.

Dona Manis Cake Shop announced on Sep 30 that it was "travelling" out of Katong for the first time and holding a two-week pop-up at Takashimaya’s Foodie Delights fair from Oct 1 to 14.