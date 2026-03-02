Don Don Donki to close Pasir Ris Downtown East store on Mar 15
The Downtown East outlet was the first Don Don Donki store in the east, with queues lasting up to 45 minutes when it first opened in April 2021.
Don Don Donki’s Downtown East outlet in Pasir Ris will close on Mar 15 after almost five years of operation.
The closure was announced in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 27). The post read: “We are truly grateful for all the love, support and late-night snack runs you’ve shared with us over the years.
"It’s not goodbye, it’s see you nearby. From the bottom of our hearts, Arigatou."
After the closure, the nearest outlets will be at Tampines 1 and Jewel Changi Airport.
The reason for the closure was not disclosed.
There are currently 17 outlets in Singapore, with the Japanese retailer having opened its first store at Orchard Central in December 2017.
Don Don Donki at Downtown East opened in April 2021 as Singapore's first full outlet in the east. At the time of its opening, long queues formed outside the store even before it opened at 10am and as the queue got longer, staff had to hold a sign advising customers of a waiting time of up to 45 minutes.
Don Don Donki is the offshoot of Don Quijote, offering a wide variety of Japanese products and food at affordable prices.