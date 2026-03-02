Don Don Donki to close Pasir Ris Downtown East store on Mar 15

Don Don Donki’s Downtown East outlet in Pasir Ris will close on Mar 15 after almost five years of operation.

The closure was announced in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 27). The post read: “We are truly grateful for all the love, support and late-night snack runs you’ve shared with us over the years.

"It’s not goodbye, it’s see you nearby. From the bottom of our hearts, Arigatou."